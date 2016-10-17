The Cleveland baseball team’s name and its “racist caricature” of a logo should be banned from use at their playoff contests in Toronto, an Ontario Superior Court judge heard Monday afternoon, just hours before the first game here was to begin.

The move for an injunction blocking the use of the logo comes from lawyers for architect and indigenous activist Douglas Cardinal, who has challenged the use of the name and logo before the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal as discriminatory.

Before that case is heard, his lawyers were seeking an injunction in the meantime, at a hearing getting under way just seven hours before the first pitch of the game, which pits the Cleveland Indians against the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series.

Lawyers representing Rogers Communications, which owns the Jays and their Canadian broadcaster, Sportsnet, and lawyers for the Cleveland team and Major League Baseball, which was also named in the application for injunction, were present in the courtroom.

Monique Jilesen, a lawyer for Mr. Cardinal, ‎told Ontario Superior Court Justice Thomas McEwen that she was not trying to cancel the game, block its broadcast, or restrict the ability of Cleveland fans to wear the team’s “Chief Wahoo” logo on jerseys in the stands.

All the Cleveland Indians would have to do would be to switch to their spring training jerseys, she said, which do not display the name or the “Chief Wahoo” mascot, while Rogers would agree – as some of its broadcasters have already said – to avoid using the name or the image.

Ms. Jilesen noted that baseball teams quickly came up with commemorative uniforms after the sudden death of a Florida Marlins player earlier this year. She said they could do the same now. She also told the judge, in answer to a question of why the order was sought now and not back on July 1, when Cleveland last played at Rogers Centre, that the first playoff game for the team here was expected to a garner a “near-unprecedented” audience.

“Someone like Mr. Cardinal‎ ought to be allowed to watch the game ... without suffering from racial discrimination,” Ms. Jilesen said.

‎Mr. Cardinal’s lawyers argue that the case is not a matter of free speech, but a case of discrimination against indigenous people by a company providing a service. And it is not the use of the word Indian on its own that is the problem, but its use by a baseball team, in combination with the Chief Wahoo logo, which activists for years have decried as a racist depiction.

‎She also noted that Major League Baseball, in its court submissions, defends the Chief Wahoo logo – which presents a smiling red-faced indigenous person – as “a cheerful cartoonlike drawing similar to the Michelin Man.”

Usually, in a court application for an injunction pending the outcome of the overall case, a plaintiff tries to show that not granting the injunction would cause “irreparable harm.” Mr. Cardinal’s lawyers argued that allowing the “offensive and racist” name and logo to be displayed would do just that to indigenous people, affecting their “dignity and self-respect.”

Mr. Cardinal has filed two cases in advance of seeking the injunction: One to the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal and another before Canadian Human Rights Commission.

Kent Thomson, a lawyer for Rogers, told court Monday that granting the court order as first requested would have forced Sportsnet to simply black out the broadcast, and have had a "devastating impact" on countless sports bars and restaurants planning to show the game. It would have "punished millions and millions of Blue Jays fans, innocent victims," he said.

The feed actually comes from a U.S. network, TBS, over whom Rogers does not exercise control. And to completely keep the logo off the screen, Rogers would have had to "strip-search" Cleveland fans before entering the stadium, Mr. Thomson said, to ensure cameras did not catch any offending logos.

He said lawyers for Mr. Cardinal suddenly scaled back their case on Monday, with "no warning," and were no longer demanding full compliance from the U.S. network, or fans in the stands -- only from Rogers Sportsnet and it broadcast personalities, as well as the Cleveland team itself with regard to its uniforms.

"What if a Rogers sportscaster used the name inadvertently, because they had been using it for years and years?" he said, telling the court that this would expose the broadcaster to a contempt of court action. "It's not fair."

Mr. Thomson also told court that Mr. Cardinal is not even in Toronto, but is in China -- where Rogers does not broadcast -- something Mr. Cardinal's lawyers did not disclose.

"Mr. Cardinal ... won't be here to watch the games that he complains about," Mr. Thomson said.

He also said Mr. Cardinal was wrong to wait until last week to launch his claim: The Jays have played Cleveland hundreds of times over the past 40 years.

The injunction, he said, would cause "harm and mischief" to Rogers, but would do little to reduce the exposure of the team's logo to fans.

Markus Koehnen, a lawyer for Major League Baseball, said that Mr. Cardinal, and many First Nations organizations, use the word "Indian" frequently. Citing the Montreal Canadiens and the Vancouver Canucks, he said the word Indian was similarly only a description for a group.

"The word Indian, there is nothing derogatory about that word," Mr. Koehnen told the court.

Mr. Koehnen also noted that Mr. Cardinal has not tried to have the Cleveland Indians' trademarks thrown out for being offensive, which is allowed under Canadian trademark law.

In a written submission to the court, lawyers for the Cleveland Indians call the attempt for an injunction an "attempt to dictate the terms on which game 3 of the American League Championship Series will be broadcast to millions."

‎They say the there is no reason for the urgency of the case, as Mr. Cardinal has watched baseball for decades, and no proper explanation as to why the injunction was being sought now.

The team's Toronto lawyer, Jonathan Lisus, says he was just retained on Sunday, after lawyers for Mr. Cardinal filed their case on Friday.

Lawyers for Mr. Cardinal asserted that it was only clear Cleveland would be ‎facing the Jays as of a week ago.

‎In his submission, Mr. Lisus called the proposed injunction "a serious intrusion on constitutionally protected speech" and did not meet the test for such an extraordinary court order.

The team's submission says the baseball club ‎is taking part in a "ongoing robust public discussion" about the team's name and logo.

While the team says polls still show the public approves the name, the team has been "facilitating protest rights" at its home stadium, including the first two games in this series against the Jays. It is also making more use of its alternate logos that do not feature either the team's name or Chief Wahoo, the submission says.

