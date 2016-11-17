James Vernon “Vern” Handrahan, the only pitcher from Prince Edward Island to play Major League Baseball, died on Nov. 2. He was 79 years old.

Mr. Handrahan signed his first professional contract with the Milwaukee Braves in 1959 and was drafted by the Kansas City Athletics of the American League following the 1962 season.

He debuted during the first half of the 1964 season for the Athletics and posted an 0-1 record in 18 games, striking out 18 and collecting a 6.06 earned-run average over 35 2/3 innings.

The Charlottetown, PEI, native was recalled to Kansas City in 1966 and improved his ERA to 4.26 in 25 1/3 innings while striking out 18 and earning one save.

During one game while playing in the Southern League in 1967, Mr. Handrahan came within one out of a perfect game against a team from Knoxville, Tenn.

Mr. Handrahan split time between triple-A, where he played a few years with the Vancouver Mounties, and various winter ball teams in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

He was traded to the Toledo Mud Hens, the triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers in 1970 but retired from professional baseball in 1971 after he failed to make the team out of spring training.

The right-hander finished his career with an 0-2 record in the majors and 75-61 record in the minors. He also had two hits in 12 major-league at bats.

Mr. Handrahan was the first inductee in the PEI Sports Hall of Fame, in 1968.

Two other PEI natives – George Wood, a left-fielder from Pownal and Henry Oxley, a catcher from Covehead – played for National League teams in the late 1800s.

