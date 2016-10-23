Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Chicago Cubs fans hold a sign after the team defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the NLDS on Oct. 22, advancing to the World Series against the Cleveland Indians. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The Associated Press

The World Series, which begins Tuesday night, features baseball’s two longest championship droughts, so one is about to end. While Cleveland seeks its first World Series title in 68 years, the Cubs haven’t won it all since 1908. Chicago captured the NL pennant for first time since 1945.

The teams are intertwined at the top. Cubs executive Theo Epstein won two World Series titles in Boston with Indians manager Terry Francona. In 2004, they helped Red Sox win World Series for first time since 1918.

Francona and Cubs skipper Joe Maddon will match wits. They are two of baseball’ most creative, risk-taking managers.

The teams are 9-9 against each other in interleague play. They split four games in 2015, with each team pitching a shutout. Chicago’s 17-0 drubbing was most lopsided shutout in interleague history.

The Cubs have power arms on a staff that ranked third in majors with 1,441 strikeouts this season. They were third in the majors in runs (808) and second in on-base percentage (.343).

Chicago opened as heavy favourite to win the Series. John Avello, who makes the odds at Wynn Las Vegas, set a line Saturday night with a bettor needing to wager $220 (U.S.) on the Cubs to win $100. A $100 bet on the Indians would pay $190 if they win.

Cleveland has home-field advantage because the American League won the All-Star Game.

Wrigley Field scoreboard operator hoping to end career with big win (AP Video)
 

The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog