Toronto Raptors' DeMarre DeRozan drives against Milwaukee Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Milwaukee. (Tom Lynn/AP)
Rich Rovito

MILWAUKEE — The Associated Press

Khris Middleton scored a season-high 24 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 101-94 on Saturday night.

Malcolm Brogdon had 17 and Spencer Hawes finished with 16 off the bench for Milwaukee, which halted a seven-game losing streak to Toronto.

Serge Ibaka had 19 points and Cory Joseph 14 for Toronto.

The Bucks entered the fourth quarter with a 13-point lead but the Raptors got within four about halfway through the period. Back-to-back baskets by Antetokounmpo put Milwaukee back in control and the Raptors got no closer than seven points the rest of the way.

After ice-cold shooting in the first quarter, the Bucks scored 41 points in the second to grab a 53-42 lead at the half. Hawes had 14 points in the period.

Toronto led 19-12 after the first quarter, with Milwaukee making just four of 22 shots (18 per cent). It marked the Bucks’ lowest first-quarter point total of the season. Milwaukee scored just 15 in the opening period on Wednesday against Denver.

TIP-INS

DeMarre Carroll left the game in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. … DeMar DeRozan, who scored 32 points in Friday night’s win over Washington, didn’t attempt a shot from the field and was held scoreless in the first quarter. He finished with 11 points, well off his season average of 27.9. … Ibaka and Milwaukee’s Greg Monroe were whistled for a double technical foul with about 2 minutes left in the game.

UP NEXT

Raptors play at New Orleans on Wednesday. The Raptors beat the Pelicans 108-106 in overtime in Toronto in the teams’ only other meeting this season.

