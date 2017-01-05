Chris Bosh still is unclear about what his future holds, and while mentioning how he’s getting a “taste of retirement” stopped short of saying he will no longer pursue an NBA career.

Bosh has been sidelined since last February because of complications related to blood clots. He’s still technically a member of the Miami Heat, though has not been around the team in any official capacity since he failed a physical in September and was not permitted to resume on-court activities.

Bosh, speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, was asked how he’s spent time away from the court.

“For me, I kind of just follow my passions and follow what I love to do and use my free time to kind of answer those questions and go through my bad moods and maybe a little light case of depression,” Bosh said. “Really, to search for what I’m looking for. And I’ve come to some interesting conclusions. It’s all about following my heart and what [makes] me happy.”

Bosh did not specifically mention whether he will or will not try to play again, nor did he mention his health status. It’s expected that the Heat will waive him sometime after February, after the one-year anniversary of his last game appearance passes. The $76-million (U.S.) that Bosh is owed for this and the next two seasons remains guaranteed, but he would no longer be taking up a massive amount of Miami’s salary-cap space.

Bosh was speaking on a panel alongside St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler and Golden State Warriors guard Draymond Green. The panel, titled “Life Off The Court,” was moderated by Maverick Carter, the chief executive officer of SpringHill Entertainment and the business partner of Bosh’s former Miami teammate LeBron James.

Bosh said he went to the CES event to meet with people and leverage some business relationships.

“I don’t know what’s going to come out of it,” Bosh said. “But we’re here.”

Bosh had his 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons cut short at the all-star break after the discovery of blood clots. He missed the last 30 games of the 2014-15 season because of the first known occurrence of the clot issue, and the last 43 games – including playoffs – last season after a second separate situation.

Bosh said “there’s still a lot of things” that he has to figure out.

“I’m still learning more about myself and my situation, and really off the court how to function there because I’m kind of getting the taste of retirement now,” Bosh said. “Just trying to navigate those waters because it gets a little complicated sometimes. … Hoping one day that the stars align and I figure some things out and things kind of just go my way and I’ll be able to do what I want to do. I don’t know what that is yet.”

