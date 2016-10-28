LeBron James crossed an item off his bucket list this week by attending Game 2 of the World Series in Cleveland to cheer on the Indians.

It’s been five months since the NBA’s biggest star and his Cleveland Cavaliers ignited their city by ending a curse that had lingered there for 52 years. Cleveland was the only U.S. city with at least three major sports franchises that had failed to win a championship in the past half-century, and the Cavs put an emphatic end to that dubious drought, led by a generational talent from nearby Akron, Ohio.

Now with the Indians vying to give the city another title, there was James – Cleveland’s biggest global celebrity – addressing the fiery crowd at Progressive Field before Wednesday’s game, inciting them to rally together, and hollering out “It’s always Cleveland against the world.”

The once-lowly Cleveland sports scene appears to be in the midst of a renaissance – one that kicked into gear when James returned home in 2014 after his stint with the Miami Heat. A city once often mocked as “The Mistake on the Lake” now often touts itself as “The Land.”

“The tone is great, it’s a great city to be in,” James said on Friday, surrounded by a massive throng of media before his Cavs took on the Toronto Raptors. “Everyone is trying to pick each other up and figure how to make it a better place.”

The 31-year-old NBA final MVP can say he puts his money – and his time – where his mouth is.

James and childhood-friend-turned-business-manager Maverick Carter were executive producers on a new reality show that just finished its debut season on CNBC called Cleveland Hustles. They enlisted four well-known Cleveland investors to be part of a competition, in which local entrepreneurs vied for four prizes of a $100,000 (U.S.) investment to open a new shop in the Gordon Square Arts District. The Cleveland neighbourhood had suffered years of empty storefronts and was targeted by the city as ripe for rejuvenation. The show resulted in four new businesses moving in there – a bagel shop, a bar, a leather goods store and a yoga studio.

“In order for us ultimately to be as great as we can as a nation,” James said during the show, in which he made small cameos. “All of us have to go back to our communities and lend our hand.”

Forbes has James listed No. 3 on its yearly list of the highest-paid athletes for 2016. It reports his total earnings of $77.2-million, including a salary and bonuses of $23.2-million.

For a second year, he brought 5,000 people to Cedar Point on an August day – Ohio families who otherwise could not afford an amusement-park trip. His family foundation, among many ventures, began a program for Akron school kids in need, aimed at helping them improve their reading and math scores.

At the summer’s ESPN awards show, the ESPYs, James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul took the stage together to make a poignant speech about the rash of shootings of African-Americans by police.

“Let’s use this moment as a call to action for all professional athletes to educate ourselves. Speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence,” James said. “Most importantly, go back to our communities, invest our time, our resources, help rebuild them, help strengthen them, and help change them. We all have to do better.”

A heightened sense of civic pride in Cleveland has followed since the Cavs’ run delivered the first title in the city since the Cleveland Browns won the NFL championship in 1964. As James and the Cavs celebrated in a parade with more than a million people – hundreds of them standing on levels of overlooking parking garages just to get a view – the city could make peace with a sports history full of teams that had delivered repeated and excruciating heartbreak.

John Elway took the Denver Broncos on a miraculous 98-yard drive to deny the Browns a trip to the 1987 Super Bowl. A year later, the Browns were denied the trip yet again after star running back Earnest Byner fumbled what would have been a game-changing touchdown. The Indians were on the brink of winning the 1997 World Series when they let the Florida Marlins steal it in the bottom of the ninth. But perhaps the biggest heartache came when the homegrown James went on live TV in 2010 for what was dubbed “the Decision” – he was leaving the Cavs and taking his “talents to South Beach.”

Fans had burned his jersey in the streets of Cleveland on that night back in 2010. Some placed him on the city’s most-reviled list alongside Art Modell, the one-time Browns owner who moved the football team to Baltimore.

Fast-forward to today, and he’s regained the goodwill of most Cleveland fans, and more. He’s become its favourite son. James is the central figure in Believeland, a recent ESPN documentary about Cleveland’s sports history – one that had its ending rewritten and re-aired after the Cavs’ championship. The revision ends with the Cavs’ parade.

“People began to understand how he could have left – they’ve never liked it, and they’re angry he didn’t handle ‘the Decision’ better, but they’ve begun to understand why he chose to chase an opportunity elsewhere for a while,” said Andy Billman, director of the documentary and a northeast Ohio native, reached by phone for an interview. “What he did for the city is invaluable. They’ll build a statue of him someday. I was joking the other day that I’m waiting for the day they say Lake Erie is now Lake LeBron. I can’t put into words how important he is here.”

The championship rings awarded to James and the Cavs this week are engraved with the city’s downtown skyline and the Roman numeral LII, reflecting the 52-year championship drought. The underside of the ring has seven stones in a row for each game of the NBA final. There are white diamonds for the games won by the Golden State Warriors and wine-coloured garnets set in a way that illustrates the Cavs’ historic accomplishment as the first NBA to recover from a 3-1 series deficit in the NBA final.

“You got to give him credit. He’s the greatest of all time for a reason,” said Raptor DeMar DeRozan, who watched the final carefully after the Cavs eliminated Toronto in the Eastern Conference final. “His IQ out there on the court, the things he’s capable of – scoring, defence, passing – it’s something you try to learn from when you experience it like that first-hand.”

James’s success has enabled him to dabble in other ventures too – a production company called SpringHill Entertainment, and a website called Uninterrupted on which pro athletes talk unfiltered, without a journalist interviewing them. On Friday in Toronto, he was asked what could possibly be left on King James’s bucket list.

“I’ve been in the playoffs for 12 straight years, so the Kentucky Derby doesn’t allow me as far as that,” James said, adding he plans to do these things someday after retiring. “The F1 racing in Monaco, and there are a couple college football stadiums I’d like to go to.”

One reporter asked if one of his bucket list items is perhaps to run with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain. That’s where the ambitious superstar drew the line.

“I ain’t running with no bulls.”

