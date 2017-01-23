As if things were not already bad enough for the Toronto Raptors, news came down Monday that DeMar DeRozan is lost for at least the next two games with a sprained right ankle.

And by the way DeRozan was gingerly making his way around the Raptors' Biosteel Centre practice facility, you can’t help but think his absence from the lineup might last a lot longer.

It was not the development that the Raptors needed to hear with their game in disarray, having lost three in a row for the first time since 2015, their record now 28-16 on the season.

And with the ever-tough San Antonio Spurs in Toronto on Tuesday night at the Air Canada Centre, the Raptors will most certainly have to dig deep without their best player if they hope to turn their fortunes around.

“Everybody’s in panic mode right now,” Casey said. “Now is not the time to panic. We’re going through a tough time. Every team goes through this time every year. And again, it’s how you come out of it.”

The Raptors will play in Memphis against the Grizzlies on Wednesday and DeRozan has also been ruled out of that game.

His status will be reevaluated by the end of the week to determine if he might be able to play in Toronto’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

DeRozan injured himself early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, who would roll to a 115-103 victory over the Raptors at the ACC.

After missing a shot, the guard landed awkwardly on the foot of teammate Jonas Valanciunas, twisting his ankle.

DeRozan continued to play but eventually would sub out with 90 seconds left in the game.

DeRozan, who last week was named a starter for the Eastern Conference in February’s NBA all-star game, is the Raptors leading scorer this season with an average of 27.9 points.

