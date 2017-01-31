The Toronto Raptors will be without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan for Tuesday night’s home game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Toronto coach Dwane Casey told reporters that the all-star guard will also sit for Wednesday’s big game in Boston against the Celtics.

“DeMar DeRozan’s not going to go tonight,” Casey said during his late-afternoon meeting with members of the media. “He’s not going to go tonight or tomorrow night. The medical team’s going to hold him out.

“He had a little swelling after the game on Sunday night, so they pulled the plug and just told him to just rehab and get it worked on these next couple of days.”

DeRozan sat for three games after spraining his right ankle, returning to the lineup on Sunday when he started and logged just over 36 minutes during a loss to the Orlando Magic.

DeRozan is averaging a team-leading 27.8 points on the season.

