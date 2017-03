Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll will miss his second consecutive game tonight as Toronto hosts the Orlando Magic.

Carroll has a sore back from a bad fall he took in Thursday’s 101-84 win in Miami.

P.J. Tucker was slated to start in Carroll’s place.

Raptors head coach Dwane Casey also said that all-star point guard Kyle Lowry continues to progress from wrist surgery four weeks ago but had no timeline for his return to Toronto’s lineup.

