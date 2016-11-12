Chalk up another 30-plus night for DeMar DeRozan, and another victory for the Toronto Raptors.

DeRozan scored 33 points to lift the Raptors to a thrilling 118-107 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday.

DeRozan has had 30 points in eight of this season’s nine games, and Saturday’s sizzling performance came just a night after he dropped 34 points in a 113-111 victory at Charlotte.

Norm Powell added 19 points, while Kyle Lowry finished with 16, Jonas Valanciunas finished with 13, Terrence Ross had 11, and Patrick Patterson chipped in with 10 for Toronto (7-2).

Carmelo Anthony had 31 points for New York (3-6), while Derrick Rose and Kristaps Porzingis had 21 apiece.

The night was a fierce battle featuring a pair of teams playing the second night of back-to-back games — the Knicks arriving on the heels of a 115-87 loss at Boston.

