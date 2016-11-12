Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots past New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee (5) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Saturday, November 12, 2016. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots past New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee (5) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Saturday, November 12, 2016. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

BASKETBALL

DeRozan chalks up another 30-point game in Raptors’ 118-107 victory over Knicks Add to ...

Lori Ewing

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Chalk up another 30-plus night for DeMar DeRozan, and another victory for the Toronto Raptors.

DeRozan scored 33 points to lift the Raptors to a thrilling 118-107 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday.

DeRozan has had 30 points in eight of this season’s nine games, and Saturday’s sizzling performance came just a night after he dropped 34 points in a 113-111 victory at Charlotte.

Norm Powell added 19 points, while Kyle Lowry finished with 16, Jonas Valanciunas finished with 13, Terrence Ross had 11, and Patrick Patterson chipped in with 10 for Toronto (7-2).

Carmelo Anthony had 31 points for New York (3-6), while Derrick Rose and Kristaps Porzingis had 21 apiece.

The night was a fierce battle featuring a pair of teams playing the second night of back-to-back games — the Knicks arriving on the heels of a 115-87 loss at Boston.

