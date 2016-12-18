DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 13 rebounds, helping the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 109-79 on Sunday night.

DeRozan has scored at least 30 points in four-consecutive games and 15 times total this season. Toronto exploded in the third quarter to open a 20-point lead and has scored 100 points in 14-consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA.

Toronto outscored the Magic 29-13 in the third quarter to break open a four-point halftime advantage.

Evan Fournier led the Magic with 15 points but was plagued by foul trouble trying to guard the more physical DeMarre Carroll.

The Raptors were explosive on offence behind DeRozan and Valanciunas. DeRozan beat Aaron Gordon off the dribble and on pullup jumpers, and Valanciunas dominated his former teammate Bismack Biyombo in the post. Toronto shot 49 per cent from the field and out-rebounded Orlando 47-42.

Orlando, which dropped to 5-10 at home, struggled to match up against the Raptors defensively and continued its offensively futility. The Magic went nine straight possessions without a basket during a stretch of the third quarter as the Raptors extended their lead to 17 points.

Orlando converted just 41 per cent from the field and was 3-of-21 from three-point range.

Orlando coach Frank Vogel became so frustrated with his starters that he benched the entire unit in the fourth quarter.

Raptors guard Cory Joseph travelled with the team but did not suit up because of flu-like symptoms.

Toronto returns home to take on Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

