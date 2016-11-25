DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Kyle Lowry added 19 to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 105-99 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

DeRozan again tormented the Bucks and Toronto hit 14 3-pointers to continue its dominance against Milwaukee. The Raptors have won 11 of the last 12 meetings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and added 11 assists, while Tony Snell had a season-high 16 points for the Bucks.

With the game on the line, Lowry hit a 3-pointer and DeRozan knocked down a contested jumper with 16 seconds left to seal the victory.

Two nights after the Raptors made 12 3-pointers in a win at Houston, they went 14 of 31 from behind the arc against the Bucks, who came in with the No. 1 defensive 3-point percentage in the league at 30.6 per cent.

Milwaukee, which last beat Toronto on Feb. 2, 2015, cut a 10-point, second-half deficit to 96-95 on Antetokounmpo’s dunk with 1:27 to play.

But Lowry hit from 27 feet out to answer and DeRozan added his floater over Snell and Antetokounmpo with 16 seconds left to seal it.

The Raptors finished 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter to complete their road trip with a 3-2 record.

TIP-INS

Raptors: DeRozan finished with four assists, the eighth straight game he’s had at least four. . Toronto also hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Bucks: Milwaukee recalled guard Rashad Vaughn from the NBA Development League. . It was the first of four ‘Fear the Deer’ games this season, featuring black jerseys and an alternate court design. . Milwaukee’s last lead came at 29-27 in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Philadelphia on Monday to start a season-high stretch of six home games in 11 days.

Bucks: At Orlando on Sunday following Tuesday’s 93-89 victory against the Magic, when Antetokounmpo notched his first triple-double of the season.

