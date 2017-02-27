DeMar DeRozan made a turnaround jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining, finishing with 37 points and leading the Toronto Raptors to a 92-91 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday night.

The Raptors won their fourth in a row, doing it with DeRozan and defence after learning earlier in the day that All-Star Kyle Lowry will have right wrist surgery that could sideline him the rest of the regular season.

Carmelo Anthony scored 24 points for the Knicks, but finished a 9-for-26 night when he missed a long jumper as time expired.

Newcomers Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker were on the floor down the stretch as the Raptors clawed back from a 17-point, first-half deficit. Ibaka finished with 15 points.

Toronto moved percentage points ahead of Washington for third place in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors host the Wizards on Wednesday.

Derrick Rose and Courtney Lee each scored 16 points for the Knicks, who waived Brandon Jennings on Monday and learned Joakim Noah will have knee surgery that will knock him out for at least three weeks.

The Knicks led by 17 in the first half and 53-40 at halftime, but the Raptors limited them to 14 points in the third quarter to pull to 67-63. Toronto then got the first eight points of the fourth against the Knicks’ stagnant second unit, taking a 71-67 lead and forcing Anthony and Rose to re-enter with 9:25 remaining.

It went back and forth from there, with Lee’s 3-pointer giving the Knicks a 92-91 lead with 10.6 seconds to play. But the Raptors got the ball to DeRozan, who spun left and launched his jumper while falling away.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto has won the last six meetings. ... Coach Dwane Casey needs one win for 300 has an NBA coach. ... DeRozan has scored 20 or more in eight straight games against the Knicks.

Knicks: The Knicks said Noah would be re-evaluated in three to four weeks. ... Lance Thomas scored 12 points.

LOSING LOWRY

On Sunday, Casey said the swelling in Lowry’s wrist was down and said the point guard was day-to-day. The Raptors listed him as questionable in their game notes Monday, but surgery was recommended after he got a second opinion Monday. Lowry said he wasn’t really surprised because he didn’t know what to expect.

“I had no idea what it would be,” he said. “I thought some local treatment may have helped it but it just wasn’t getting any better.”

PLAYING TIME, NOT PLAYING STYLE

Jennings’ departure came a day after Phil Jackson confidante Charley Rosen wrote on Fanragsports.com that Jennings “resists the triangle” and is a “profound disappointment” because of his erratic play.

The Knicks have focused since the break on playing more triangle, Jackson’s preferred offence, while Jennings thrives in playing faster.

But coach Jeff Hornacek said Jennings only wanted to play more, not differently.

“Brandon obviously wanted to play more minutes here,” Hornacek said. “With Derrick out there, it made it awfully tough, so maybe this gives him an opportunity to get somewhere where he can play some more minutes.”

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Washington on Wednesday. Toronto has won eight straight meetings.

Knicks: Visit the Magic on Wednesday, their first of two trips to Orlando in a seven-day span.

