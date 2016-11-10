DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-102 on Wednesday night.

DeRozan, the NBA’s leading scorer, made 13 of 22 field goals and 11 of 15 free throws. Kyle Lowry added 19 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds and Patrick Patterson had 13 points for the Raptors.

Toronto, which shot 51.8 per cent from the field, has won four of five.

The Thunder entered the night with the NBA’s best record, but they couldn’t get their offence going. Russell Westbrook led the way with 36 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but he made just 9 of 26 shots and committed eight turnovers.

Victor Oladipo scored 18 points and Steven Adams added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

The Raptors led 62-55 at halftime behind DeRozan’s 22 points. Toronto scored 16 points off 11 Oklahoma City turnovers in the first half.

A bounce pass by Lowry led to a jam by DeMarre Carroll that gave Toronto a 68-59 lead, and a basket by Pascal Siakam bumped the lead to 11 and led to a timeout by the Thunder. DeRozan’s mid-range jumper in the closing seconds of the third quarter gave the Raptors an 88-75 lead.

The Thunder opened the fourth quarter with a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to 89-84. Oklahoma City eventually cut the deficit to four, but the Raptors rallied, and Lowry’s 3-pointer bumped Toronto’s lead back to 10 with 3:32 to play.

