DeMar DeRozan continued his hot start by scoring 40 points and outduelling John Wall in a showcase of all-star guards as the Toronto Raptors beat the winless Washington Wizards 113-103 on Wednesday night.

DeRozan was 14 of 23 from the floor despite leaving the game briefly to get his ankles taped. Raptors backcourt mate Kyle Lowry needed three stitches to close a cut below his right eye but still scored 18 points.

Those problems didn’t slow down the Raptors (3-1) as they spoiled the home opener for the Wizards (0-3). Terrence Ross added 15 points for Toronto.

Wall was dominant, leading Washington with 33 points on 13 of 19 shooting and 11 assists. Otto Porter was 11 of 13 from the field for 23 points and Bradley Beal scored 15, but the Wizards did themselves in with 21 turnovers that Toronto turned into 30 points. Wall almost singlehandedly led the Wizards back in the fourth quarter, awakening the crowd of 19,581 when he stole the ball from Lowry and tied the score at 92. But DeRozan and Lowry put on an offensive clinic down the stretch as Washington couldn’t stop them or force the ball elsewhere.

DeRozan tied Mike James’s franchise record of four consecutive 30-point games. DeRozan had 40, 32 and 33 points in the first three games. DeRozan also tied Jose Calderon for the second-most games played as a Raptor with his 525th. He’s 18 away from tying Morris Peterson for first.

Toronto has won eight consecutive regular-season meetings and 11 of the past 12. The Raptors’ next game is at home against the Miami Heat on Friday in what’s already their fourth home game of season.

