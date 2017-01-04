Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey was named NBA Eastern Conference coach of the month on Wednesday after guiding his team to a 10-4 record in December.

The Raptors led all Eastern teams by averaging 112.1 points per game last month. They scored 100 points or more in 11 straight games from Dec. 2-23.

The team also set a franchise record by winning seven straight road games from Nov. 23-Dec. 26.

Mike D’Antoni of the Houston Rockets was named Western Conference coach of the month.

It’s the fourth time that Casey has won the monthly award over the last four seasons.

The Raptors are second in the conference standings at 23-11. Toronto returns to action Thursday night against the visiting Utah Jazz.

Report Typo/Error