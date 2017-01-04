Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for December. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for December. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dwane Casey named NBA’s Eastern Conference coach of the month Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey was named NBA Eastern Conference coach of the month on Wednesday after guiding his team to a 10-4 record in December.

The Raptors led all Eastern teams by averaging 112.1 points per game last month. They scored 100 points or more in 11 straight games from Dec. 2-23.

The team also set a franchise record by winning seven straight road games from Nov. 23-Dec. 26.

Mike D’Antoni of the Houston Rockets was named Western Conference coach of the month.

It’s the fourth time that Casey has won the monthly award over the last four seasons.

The Raptors are second in the conference standings at 23-11. Toronto returns to action Thursday night against the visiting Utah Jazz.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular