Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan is guarded by Miami Heat’s Rodney McGruder in Miami on March 11, 2017. (Steve Mitchell/USA Today Sports)
MIAMI — The Associated Press

Dion Waiters scored 20 points, Tyler Johnson added 16 and the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors 104-89 on Saturday night, improving to 21-4 over their last 25 games.

Goran Dragic scored 15 and Hassan Whiteside added 12 points and 14 rebounds for Miami.

Dragic played only 41 seconds in the second half, leaving after taking an elbow from Toronto’s Cory Joseph. Dragic eventually returned to the bench with an icepack over his right eye, which appeared to be swollen nearly shut.

DeMar DeRozan scored 17 points for the Raptors, who have lost 15 of their last 24 games.

