Serge Ibaka has been contributing to the Toronto Raptors with his solid play at both ends of the basketball court since coming over in a trade deadline deal in February.

On Tuesday night at a rollicking and rolling Air Canada Centre, he helped out with his fists and the end result, no matter how one feels about fighting in sports, certainly loomed large in Toronto’s unlikely 122-120 comeback overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls.

“It was one of them fun games,” said Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan, who should know after leading the Toronto attack with 42 points, one shy of his career high.

“It sucks the little altercation, probably lose Serge for a couple of games. But that’s ‘80s basketball, I guess.”

To say nothing of the fact that the fight, coming as it did with Toronto trailing the Bulls 88-72 at the time, obviously provided the Raptors with the gas to rally after that and nip Chicago in five-minute overtime session.

“Yeah, it got us going,” DeRozan said. “Something like that happens, the crowd got into it. Our fans love things like that especially with it being a hockey city. So they got a little excitement out of that and it got us going.”

Ibaka, the Toronto forward, engaged Chicago centre Robin Lopez in a fight with just under four minutes left in the third quarter and the Bulls in complete control of the game.

And unlike most angry altercations on the hardwood, which is mostly push and shove and posturing, this one actually featured punches.

Lopez, a 7-footer, took the first swing in the melee that erupted after Jimmy Butler had drained a three-point shot that provided Chicago with a commanding 16-point lead.

Ibaka had grabbed the ball after it fell through the netting and Lopez slapped it forcefully out of his grasp.

It was the tipping point for the frustrated Raptors, who up until that point had played with drab indifference.

Ibaka retuned Lopez’s challenge with a fisted volley of his own and quickly thereafter the players from both teams were milling about angrily on the floor.

Both Ibaka and Lopez were handed fighting technical fouls and ejected from the game and are facing the possibility of an additional fine from the league, perhaps as high as $50,000, for their heated actions.

Chicago forward Nikola Mirotic and Toronto assistant coach Jamaal Magloire were also handed technical for shoving one another on the court during the fracas.

When asked what sparked the initial tussle, Ibaka said: “What happened is we were playing physical basketball and [Lopez] got frustrated,” Ibaka said. “It’s basketball. That thing happened where you just start push each other, like always happens when there’s contact, and then he throws a punch.

“You know, like a man, I had to defend myself. I’m not just going to be out there and watch a man like him punch me and just walk away. I had to defend myself. So that’s what happened?”

Lopez agreed that there was plenty of pushing and shoving that led up to the fracas that led to what he referred to as “a flashpoint.”

Lopez was asked if he felt Ibaka started the altercation.

“I don’t know about the whole confrontation, that’s what it felt like,” Lopez said. “Obviously I’m a biased party.”

PJ Tucker, Toronto’s stocky power forward, said the fight was the turning point in the game for Toronto.

“I pulled guys together right after that, (after) Serge just got thrown out,” Tucker said. “We took Lopez out, which was huge, getting him out of the game. I told the guys, ‘This could be the change. This could be it. We can go small ball. And I think we play better, I think, with our lineups.”

While he was happy with the outcome, which halted an 11-game Chicago win streak against Toronto, Raptors coach Dwane Casey was not happy with how his team had played through most of the first three quarters.

“We can’t come out and play like we did the first three quarters,” Casey said. “Here’s a team that kicked our butts the last 11 games.

“I was disappointed the way we started the game and ecstatic about how we finished the game.”

Casey said it is rare to see actual punches thrown in a basketball game when emotions get the better of players.

“Not any more,” Casey said. “It’s too expensive. Believe me, Serge Ibaka doesn’t have a malicious bone in his body, he’s a competitor, so is Lopez.

“I don’t think either one of them will go down as Rocky or anything like that.

