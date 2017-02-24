Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this July 4, 2016, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons dribbles downcourt during an NBA Summer League basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Salt Lake City. (Kim Raff/AP Photo)
In this July 4, 2016, file photo, Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons dribbles downcourt during an NBA Summer League basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Salt Lake City. (Kim Raff/AP Photo)

Injured 76ers rookie Ben Simmons won’t play this season Add to ...

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The Philadelphia 76ers say No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons will miss the rest of the season because his surgically repaired right foot hasn’t healed as quickly as expected.

Simmons fractured the fifth metatarsal bone during the team’s final training camp scrimmage in October and hasn’t played a game.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Australian was Philadelphia’s first No. 1 overall pick since Allen Iverson in 1996. Simmons was going to play point-forward.

Sixers President Bryan Colangelo also says star centre Joel Embiid will miss at least four games because of a bruised left knee that has sidelined him for 11 of the last 12 games.

The rebuilding Sixers have already doubled last year’s win total. They’re 21-35 entering Friday night’s game against Washington.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Newly acquired Raptor Serge Ibaka ‘ready to go’ (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular