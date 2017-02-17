Jerry Stackhouse has attended NBA all-star weekend countless times – as a player, a broadcaster, or just to be part of the annual revelry of basketball and celebrity. But this year he’s there in a unique capacity.

While most are readying for Saturday night’s skills challenge and slam-dunk contest in New Orleans, Stackhouse will coach in the Development League all-star game. He earned it for leading the Toronto Raptors’ 18-month-old D-League affiliate – Raptors 905 – to one of the best records in the league. He did so in just his first few months as a head coach.

The two-time all-star, who retired in 2013, has made no secret about wanting an NBA head-coaching job. The veteran of 18 NBA seasons once believed he could be one of those rare players handed his own team immediately after retirement. It didn’t happen that way. The path he’s taking through the D-League isn’t typical for a former star player, but don’t be surprised if others start to follow it.

Stackhouse saunters through the narrow basement hallways of the Hershey Centre in suburban Mississauga, his lively voice echoing as he cracks jokes with assistant coaches down the hall as music filters out of the locker room. The 42-year-old looks just as he did during his playing days. He veers into a tiny concrete room and settles his 6-foot-6 frame in for a lengthy interview. It’s a sharp contrast from the lush meeting space where he convened with the other Toronto Raptors assistant coaches on Dwane Casey’s staff last season just off the locker room at the Air Canada Centre, or in the offices of the NBA team’s lavish new practice digs.

“I would have loved to jump right into an NBA head-coaching job after my playing days like Derek Fisher or Jason Kidd, and the competitor in me was a little salty about that when it didn’t happen, but I know now I wasn’t ready for that,” Stackhouse said. “I spent a year on Casey’s staff, and some people told me I would be perfect for developing young players in this D-League job. Others said ‘You’re already in the NBA, you don’t need that.’ But honestly, I love it. It’s been a godsend.”

Stackhouse grew up in Kinston, N.C., the youngest of 11 kids – eight boys and three girls. He honed his basketball skills against his big brothers, working himself into one of the state’s best high school talents.

The high-scoring phenom starred at the University of North Carolina under legendary coach Dean Smith – an All-American and Sports Illustrated’s 1995 national player of the year.

Some of Stack’s moments remain the stuff of Tar Heel all-time highlight reels.

His reverse one-handed slam in a 1995 rivalry game against Duke made broadcaster Dick Vitale shriek “Stackhouse, Oh America! Are you serious? Look at him strut! Look at him dancing! He’s incredible!” as the cocky youngster swaggered to the applause.

He became the third overall selection by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1995 NBA draft, and from there, his 18-year career spanned eight teams and some 970 games. He was a rookie standout, then a franchise star. In 2000-01 as a Piston, he was the league’s second-leading scorer behind Allen Iverson. Eventually he transitioned into a veteran leader.

“I always gravitated to helping the younger players,” Stackhouse said. “When I played in Detroit, I’d get them to practice or bring them to my house – guys who hadn’t even made the team yet. I loved teaching them things.”

As his NBA career was winding down, he helped coach his 13-year-old son Jaye’s team. Eventually he started his own Amateur Athletic Union program – Stackhouse Elite Basketball – stressing defence and ball-sharing and helping produce talents such as Brandon Ingram, today a rookie for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stackhouse already knew Casey from his days as a veteran with the Dallas Mavericks when Casey was an assistant. But he got noticed by Raptors president Masai Ujiri while coaching a U.S. select team at a European tournament. Just two years after retirement, Stackhouse came to work as a Casey assistant.

Stackhouse sat in the second row during games, as Casey kept his more experienced assistants beside him up front. His biggest role came in development. Still in great shape, Stackhouse got on court and went toe-to-toe with young Raptors during instruction. He would push guards Cory Joseph or Norman Powell in practice, sweating it out in physical drills.

“I have gravitated to him, because I play with that same chip on my shoulder,” Raptor Norman Powell said last season. “I respected his game growing up, but he’d always kill my Lakers and that made me mad. I idolized him, his focus on going at everyone no matter who they were.”

The Raptors 905 head-coaching gig opened up when inaugural coach Jesse Mermuys left for an assistant’s job on Luke Walton’s Lakers staff. The Raptors floated the opportunity to Stackhouse and another assistant, Jama Mahlalela. Stackhouse jumped at it, especially considering the unique, tight relationship between the Raptors and their D-League affiliate, squads that play just 30 kilometres apart.

Mermuys and general manager Dan Tolzman built the foundation for a strong expansion team, and now Stackhouse has led the 905 to a 25-9 record – tops in the Eastern Conference. He juggles an ever-changing lineup – one full of players trying to make the NBA, mixed in with whichever Raptors get sent down on assignment each night – veterans working back from injury or youngsters in need of experience.

Stackhouse has brought his long-time friends, former NBA players Rasheed Wallace and Keith Bogans, to work with his 905 players. He tells them stories about his old teammates such as Michael Curry or Darrell Armstrong who went undrafted and battled their way into the NBA. Stackhouse has been known to send his 905 players out to dinner with his credit card after they’ve played particularly well. And he still goes at them on the court, full-speed, daily.

“For a few minutes every day, I get to jump into a shell drill and be Jerry Stackhouse again. That’s fun for me, and the guys get a kick out of trying to stop me,” Stackhouse said. “I say ‘If y’all bring this kind of defensive effort in the game that you’re bringing right now to try and stop me, we’re going to be all right tonight.’”

He’s known for his unique three-piece suits on game nights, and he was D-League coach of the month for December. His team has sailed into the all-star break on a three-game win streak. Two 905 players – Edy Tavares and Axel Toupane – earned nods to the game, while another – John Jordan – will vie for the D-League slam-dunk title.

Most D-League teams have head coaches who came from college or gigs as NBA assistants. There are a few recognizable names who spent time as NBA players. including Darrick Martin or Coby Karl, son of coaching legend George Karl. But the depth of Stackhouse’s NBA playing experience makes him unique in among current D-League head coaches.

“We have a coach who was an all-star and still has the ability to practise hard with our players, giving them the chance to measure themselves against him every day – that’s a real advantage we have,” Tolzman said. “When people see the success he’s having in the D-League, I think NBA teams will notice his coaching talent, but I also think ex-NBA players at the end of their careers may be more likely to look at coaching in the D-League, too.”

As a player who had to transition from power forward in college to perimeter player in the NBA, Stackhouse can relate to the crop of mostly undersized players all trying to develop or morph into other positions in the D-League, just battling to get noticed. Players in many situations benefit from on-court moments with him.

“I want to beat him on the court – it motivates me,” said Raptor Bruno Caboclo, who comes down from the big club to play most games with the 905. “He makes a good move – like a crossover – and every player starts yelling and laughing. He’s a very fun coach and he’s very smart, also sometimes very serious.”

While the top priority of a D-League franchise is to develop the NBA club’s talent, the Raptors want to send their players down to an affiliate with a winning atmosphere.

“Some say the D-League is not about winning, it’s only focused on development, but I say that’s bull,” Stackhouse said. “Winning should be at the forefront of everything we do.”

