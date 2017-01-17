Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Cory Joseph shoots against Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead and forward Quincy Acy during the fourth quarter. (Julie Jacobson/AP)
Cory Joseph shoots against Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead and forward Quincy Acy during the fourth quarter. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

Joseph scores career-high 33 as Raptors top Nets Add to ...

Michael Scotto

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and 11 rebounds, Cory Joseph scored a career-high 33 and the Toronto Raptors beat the free-falling Brooklyn Nets 119-109 on Tuesday night.

Toronto won its fourth straight game and extended Brooklyn’s losing streak to 11 in a row. The Nets have not won since Dec. 26.

Terrence Ross added 15 points for the Raptors, who opened the game with an 11-0 run but fell behind after the first quarter.

Brook Lopez had 28 points for the Nets. Caris LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 14 apiece.

Toronto took a 92-85 lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back. DeRozan led the way with 10 points in the third period, equaling LeVert’s total in the quarter.

Lopez and Joseph each scored 14 in the second.

After the 11-0 spurt by the Raptors at the start, Brooklyn rallied to take a 29-26 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular