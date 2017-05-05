Having spent a few days pretending they could survive a straight-up fight against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey issued new marching orders ahead of Friday’s Game 3.

“You work all year to go against the champ in a boxing match … and then you go to the rope-a-dope instead of going 15 rounds?” Casey said. “To beat the champ, you gotta throw punches, whether its haymakers, undercuts, maybe a couple below the belt.”

There was only one focus of this welcome turn into darkness – LeBron James.

There is no beating James up. You’d probably break a hand on his jaw. But the Raptors did their best to disrupt him, discomfit him, deny him his lanes and generally stay up in his personal space. It worked. To a point.

When the game tightened up in the fourth, James rose to its surface like a shark popping up in a backyard pool. He scored 13 points in the final quarter. When he left the game for good, Toronto had scored seven.

It ended 115-94 for Cleveland, giving the Cavaliers an insurmountable (yes, I’m going there) 3-0 lead in the series.

We can at least say this much of Friday night – it was redemption of sorts for the Raptors. After embarrassing themselves in Ohio, they were in it for more than 40 minutes on their home court. DeMar DeRozan played above his mean. The role players (because that’s what everyone else currently playing is) comported themselves professionally.

It didn’t matter. Because James was there.

You can expect Toronto to make a great deal of the three-point shooting disparity in the time between now and Game 4. Toronto made only two three-point shots to Cleveland’s 13. It’s hard to win in the present NBA, but it’s especially hard if you’re going to shoot like a team time-warped in from the 90s.

But, again, this isn’t about shooting or any other single thing. It’s about one team having the best player alive, and the other team not having him.

Toronto was especially undermanned as Kyle Lowry decided he could not play on his injured ankle.

“I wish I could be out there helping my teammates. That’s the goal. The goal is to try to play tonight. That is the goal,” Lowry said in the morning.

Unfortunately, Steinian repetition is not a substitute for functioning hinges. And in fairness to him, Lowry has about 150 million good reasons to want to make it to the off-season with his foot still attached to his leg.

With the hardest man removed from their starting lineup, the Raptors instead leaned on the most effective strategy against Cleveland – hoping they will beat themselves.

The Cavaliers, including James, co-operated through long stretches of the first half. All the fluidity they’d shown at home deserted them on the road. Toronto’s defence was tougher, but the shots were also poorer, often taken in a human thicket or with bodies torqued around in flight.

Even at his least effective, James will still have his moments. He started the second quarter by taking the in-bounds, running the length of the floor, shouldering P.J. Tucker out of the way and laying it in. But more often he was forcing passes or choosing to pull out of drives. This was James in Monday morning mode, sluggish and still looking around for his first coffee.

A variety of Raptors took the punishment duty of defending him. No one man was stood out. In fact, James’s most effective opponent this series will not appear in uniform – Casey himself.

In the lead-in, James was asked about his apparent scorning of Toronto in games one and two.

He laughed off the suggestion that he’d clowned the Raptors with flourishes such as spinning the ball lackadaisically before launching shots.

“What if I missed the shot? What if he stole the ball?” James said. “We wouldn’t be talking about it.”

Well, that is patently false. We would most certainly be talking about the best player alive making a fool of himself to no good purpose.

And while James was metaphorically putting his hands to his chin and saying, “Mocking? Me? Well, I never,” Casey was the first Toronto employee to admit it had bothered him.

“The word ‘dominant,’ that play [where James showboated with the ball], coming off have a beer on the sideline, all those things should get you upset to make it a physical contest,” Casey said.

It wasn’t clear if Casey’s own charges heard he’d said it, but James clearly had.

Casey spent all of a break in first-quarter play shrieking at the referee. Rather than back away, James stood within easy earshot boring his eyes into the Toronto coach. It isn’t often that you can say of something that happens on a basketball court that it’s rude, but this was a small, meaningful breach of etiquette.

Is this where we should mention Drake? Because we have to do that somewhere. After having abandoned the team for most of the year to … sigh … work, the hip-hop star quietly reappeared on Friday night. If Toronto wasn’t that worked up about it, the United States apparently was. It’s the only reason they watch Raptors basketball.

Drake was in postseason form. Say what you want about his courtside shenanigans – leaping from his seat in disgust, arms flailing, berating refs, often in tandem with Casey – they do seem to irritate opponents. The Raptors won their first meaningful quarter of the series leading into the second half. Cleveland had the pleasure of being jeered off the court by Toronto’s often-absent mayor as they left.

So we can say this much about the personnel in Sunday’s game – Lowry may return; Drake must.

On a night where everyone played his role for Toronto, it was a reminder that the cliché isn’t true. It isn’t just about the 15 guys in the room. You need more men than that to beat LeBron James. And however many it is, it probably still won’t be enough.

Report Typo/Error