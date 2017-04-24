Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe during the first half of game 3 of their NBA playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe during the first half of game 3 of their NBA playoff series basketball game Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Kyle Lowry misses Raptors' shootaround with back stiffness Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

A stiff back kept Kyle Lowry out of today’s shootaround, but the Raptors point guard is expected to play tonight when Toronto hosts the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their best-of-seven opening round playoff series.

A Raptors official said the team’s medical staff worked on Lowry’s back before sending him home to rest.

The series is tied at two wins apiece.

Lowry averaged 14.3 points over the first four games, second only to DeMar DeRozan’s 22.8 points a night.

Game 6 is in Milwaukee on Thursday.

