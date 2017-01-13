After a steady diet contesting the league’s upper echelon, the Toronto Raptors are moving into a seemingly more palatable portion of their schedule, where they will be the hunted instead of the hunter.

It should represent a bit of a break for the Raptors, whose motor has been churning at a higher clip than the cartoon Road Runner in the first 10 weeks of the NBA season.

Even Dwane Casey, the cagy Toronto coach who is loath to admit anything that would constitute bulletin-board material for the opposition, will admit that the next segment of the schedule might represent a good opportunity to string a few wins together.

“It’s really important,” Casey said on Friday, quickly adding: “You can’t look at teams records; you can’t look at what they’ve done in the last five games. We’ve got to look at what is in it for us?”

The sad-sack Brooklyn Nets, who have won just eight times and lost five in a row heading into Toronto, were the first of the bottom-feeders to meet the Raptors during this supposed down time, Friday night at Air Canada Centre.

It took some doing but the Raptors (26-13) finally came around after three rather lacklustre quarters, parlaying a solid final frame into a 132-113 victory over the Nets (8-31).

It was anything but easy as the Nets utilized a solid outside shooting game – hitting 13 of their first 27 three pointers – to keep the Raptors within their sights with Toronto leading just 90-89 heading into the fourth.

The Raptors responded with a rapid-fire attack, exploding on an 11-0 run to start the final frame.

It was capped with back-to-back-to-back three pointers by DeMarre Carroll, Kyle Lowry and Terrence Ross that lifted the Raptors into a sudden 101-89 stranglehold before two minutes had elapsed and Toronto never looked back. DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 28 points but had to work for it, knocking down 11 of his 22 shots in Toronto’s highest-scoring game this season.

In fact, the 132-point outburst set a franchise record for points in a non-overtime game, surpassing the 131 points the team scored against the New York Knicks on April 14, 2010.

The schedule maker dealt the Raptors a cruel beginning to the 2016-17 NBA schedule. The team has already slogged through two rugged road swings over the first two months – one of five games and the other six – that took them though all the high-rent districts of the Western Conference.

The Raptors also had to endure one of the most brutal back-to-back affairs in recent memory in mid-November, starting with the NBA champion Cavaliers in Cleveland before hightailing it back home to Toronto to greet NBA finalist Golden State

Warriors. The Raptors lost both of those.

The fact that the team is continuing to challenge the Cavaliers for the best record in the East is a testament to the Raptors’ intestinal fortitude – not to mention the deadly dynamic duel of Kyle Lowry and DeRozan.

Beginning with the Brooklyn tilt, the Raptors are heading into a bit of a lull with their next five games also against teams of dubious distinction, beginning on Sunday at home against a New York Knicks outfit that started play on Friday four games below .500.

After that the schedule takes Toronto into Brooklyn for a return engagement against the Nets on Tuesday.

That will mark the start of a three-game trip in which they play a woeful Philadelphia 76ers outfit before heading into

Charlotte to meet the Hornets, who at least are contesting for a playoff spot in the East.

Then it is back home on Jan. 22 to play the Phoenix Suns, vying for the worst record in the West this season.

The Raptors received some good news earlier on Friday when they got word from their medical team that Jared Sullinger and Delon Wright have been cleared to begin practising.

The pair has been out all season recovering from surgeries – Sullinger, a 6-foot-9, 260-pound power forward, to his left foot, and Wright, a 6-foot-5 guard, to his right shoulder.

Now the big task will be getting the two back into game shape, no easy feat with the Raptors having to play 10 more games until the end of the month, putting practice time at a premium.

It was a herky-jerky opening half Friday night with a lot of offence in which the Raptors emerged with a 54-53 lead.

The Nets connected on eight of their 17 three-point attempts, the primary reason for the close score.

The Nets would extend their lead to as many as six at 77-71 in the third quarter and that caught the attention of the Raptors. They finished with a flourish to take a nervous 90-89 lead into the final frame.

Report Typo/Error