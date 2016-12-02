The Los Angeles Lakers came to Toronto Friday night, purportedly a team on the upswing.

They obviously still have some swinging to do.

The Lakers (10-11) were never really in it, falling behind early to the hot shooting Toronto Raptors (13-6) who would roll to an easy 113-80 triumph at the Air Canada Centre, extending the Raptors win streak to five games.

The Raptors, in the midst of a season-high six-game home stand, came out firing, knocking down five of their first nine shots in the opening quarter on their way to a 28-22 lead.

That set the tone for the rest of the game as the Raptors enjoyed mostly unfettered access on the offensive end, especially in the second quarter where they shot a blistering 75 per cent (18 of 24). They outscored the Lakers 41-26 in the process to take a 69-48 stranglehold by halftime.

It was the Raptors second lopsided victory of the week having dispatched the Philadelphia 76ers 122-95 on Monday.

On the game, the Raptor sharpshooters connected on 52.2 per cent (45 of 83) of their field goal attempts.

Kyle Lowry had another solid effort, leaving the game for good with just over seven minutes remaining having scored 24 points while dishing out seven rebounds.

Lowry also sank six of his nine three-point attempts and is in a real good place with his long shot, having hit on 52.9 per cent (37 of 70) from beyond the arch in his last ten games after struggling early on.

“He puts in the time and there’s no replacement for that, when you put in the time like he does on his shot,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said afterward. “He’s a three-point shooter. Earlier in the year everyone was panicking when he wasn’t making making shots. But he’s a shooter and it’s always going to come back.”

There was even a Bruno Caboclo sighting in Friday’s game with the seldom used Toronto forward checking into the lopsided affair with just under four minutes remaining. He recorded a three-point shot – off the glass.

DeMar DeRozan, who recorded 30-plus points in 10 of his first 12 games this season, was held to 16 points, the second time in his last three games he has been held under 20.

In his quest to try to preserve the health and welfare of DeMarre Carroll, Casey decided that the forward would be sit the game out, saving him instead for Saturday’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

Saturday’s game marks a rare home back-to-back for the Raptors, their first since the 2008-09 season.

Carroll potted 17 points in his start on Wednesday against Memphis, a 120-105 Toronto win.

Powell got the start in place of Carroll and was effective, scoring 16 points.

After a franchise-worst 17-win season a year ago, the Lakers are on the rebuild and arrived in Toronto having already having won 10 times.

It made Casey a bit wary heading in, noting a Laker oddity where their leading scorers in Jordan Clarkson (15.2 points), Lou Williams (16.6) and D’Angelo Russell (16.1) all come into games off the bench.

“Their second unit is lethal and that’s a big part of what they do,” Casey noted. “That’s why they’re one of the top-scoring teams in the fourth quarter.”

With former Raptor Williams leading the way, netting 7.4 of his 16.6 season average in the fourth quarter, the Lakers are tied for second in the NBA for fourth-quarter output, averaging 28.3 per contest.

So a fast start was even more important than usual for the Raptors, who wanted to put this baby to bed early to avoid the possibility of any late-game heroics by L.A.

