Kyle Lowry took advantage of a depleted Utah guard corps by scoring a season-high 36 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 104-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night.

Lowry was nearly unstoppable as he either pulled up for a 3-pointer or drove the lane unfazed by the lurking Rudy Gobert. The point guard shot 9 for 10 in the final quarter as the Raptors set a franchise record with six straight wins on the road.

The Jazz led 84-83 with the crowd in full throat before Lowry took over the game with dazzling drives and high-arcing jumpers.

DeMar DeRozan, who had 24 points, regained his composure from a cold shooting stretch and a flagrant foul to make two key baskets as the Raptors topped the century mark for the 16th straight game, one behind Houston’s league-leading 17.

Gordon Hayward led Utah with 23 points.

