March Madness 2017: The drive for five, the hope of a repeat and the desire for upsets

Villanova looks to be first team to repeat in over a decade





The last anyone saw of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Villanova’s Kris Jenkins was sinking a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to top North Carolina in the 2016 championship game.

As the 2017 tournament kicks off this week, Villanova (31-3) — the Big East champion, led by Jenkins and Josh Hart, a player of the year candidate — is the top overall seed, in prime position to become the first team in a decade to repeat as national champion. But the Tar Heels are back, too, and so are many of the other usual suspects.

Villanova was slotted into the East Region in the bracket by the selection committee on Sunday night. The other three No. 1 seeds, in the order of the committee’s seed list, were Kansas (28-4), North Carolina (27-7) and Gonzaga (32-1), the West Coast Conference champion.

They were followed in the No. 2 slots, in order, by Kentucky (29-5), the Southeastern Conference champion; Arizona (30-4), the Pacific-12 champion; and Duke (27-8) and Louisville (24-8), both of the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Blue Devils the conference tournament champions.

The quadrant of death appeared to be the South, with North Carolina, Kentucky and, at No. 3, UCLA (29-4) all seen as title contenders. The Bruins beat Kentucky on the Wildcats’ home court in December, and they could face them again in the Sweet 16. Or No. 6 Cincinnati (29-5), ranked No. 15 in the most recent Associated Press poll, could knock off UCLA in the second round. Or Kentucky could fall as early as the second round, to No. 7 Dayton (24-7), a highly respected program out of the Atlantic 10, or to No. 10 Wichita State (30-4), which won the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Shockers in particular are widely regarded as better than just another automatic qualifier out of a midmajor conference; according to the respected predictive rankings at KenPom.com, they are the country’s eighth-best team.

The Bruins, meanwhile, have college basketball’s highest-scoring offense, led by the dynamic freshman Lonzo Ball at the point. They hope to return to the Final Four after a decadelong absence and to give the Pacific-12 Conference its first title since Arizona, of what was then the Pac-10, won it all in 1997.

Kansas will have the relative luxury of traveling a few hours down the highway to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to start the tournament and, if it advances, all but commuting to Kansas City, Missouri, during the second weekend. But in the Sweet 16, the Jayhawks — who, after a strong regular season, were upset in the Big 12 tournament’s first round by Texas Christian — could face No. 5 Iowa State (23-10), which won the Big 12 tournament, and whose fans are known for flooding Kansas City’s Sprint Center for that event. Or they could face No. 4 Purdue (25-7), the highest-seeded Big Ten team. Waiting in the Elite Eight could be Louisville or No. 3 Oregon (29-5).

Villanova could face Wisconsin (25-9), an experienced team that is arguably underseeded at No. 8, in the second round. Hard-core basketball fans might pine for the East Region to go according to form, setting up Villanova vs. Duke in the Elite Eight at Madison Square Garden. Duke suffered a number of injuries this season — not least to coach Mike Krzyzewski, who missed seven games recovering from back surgery — but last week, returned mostly to full health, the Blue Devils stampeded through the ACC tournament, knocking off Louisville, North Carolina and Notre Dame.

Besides Villanova, the serious contender with the most compelling storyline is Gonzaga. The Bulldogs play in a 6,000-seat arena in eastern Washington, but the days are long gone when anyone could mistake them for a fairy-tale story. This is the Bulldogs’$2 19th consecutive tournament appearance, and in that span they have routinely made deep runs and produced NBA first-round draft picks.

What they have failed to do in any of their previous trips, though, is reach a Final Four. This year their road could go through Bob Huggins’ fierce West Virginia (26-8) in the Sweet 16, and potentially Arizona — which Gonzaga already has defeated this season, by 69-62, in December — or perhaps even their conference rival St. Mary’s (28-4), a No. 7 seed against whom Gonzaga was 3-0 this season.

The ACC became the only conference other than the previous, larger incarnation of the Big East to send more than seven teams to the tournament. It has nine entries — fewer than the 11 or 12 some had dreamed of only a few weeks ago. The new Big East will send seven of its 10 members, the highest proportion of any league.

The so-called last four in — the final at-large teams the committee included — were Kansas State (20-13), Wake Forest (19-13), Providence (20-12) and Southern California (24-9). The first four out — the teams ranked highest by the committee that still missed the cut and are set to receive No. 1 seeds in the NIT — were California (21-12), Illinois State (27-6), Iowa (18-14) and Syracuse (18-14). All except Illinois State are members of power conferences.

Kansas has now broken the record for consecutive tournament appearances, with 28, passing the mark set from 1975 to 2001 by North Carolina (whose coach for most of that run was Dean Smith, who played for … Kansas). Kentucky, the college program with the most wins, continues to hold the lead with 56 total appearances.

First-timers this year included the automatic qualifiers Jacksonville State, Northern Kentucky, North Dakota and UC Davis, along with Northwestern (23-11), which had been one of just five teams that had been in Division I since the tournament began in 1939 yet had never earned a berth. The Wildcats will face Vanderbilt (19-15) in the first round.

Basketball fans only now tuning in to the college sport might find a more welcoming game, particularly if they are used to the fast-paced, talent-heavy NBA. The decision before last season to shorten the shot clock to 30 seconds from 35 and to change several other rules to free up offenses has resulted in faster and higher-scoring games. Teams average nearly 6 more points a game than they did two years ago and nearly five more possessions, according to NCAA figures. As in the pros, they are also taking, and making, more 3-pointers.

This year’s selection show on CBS, which broadcasts the tournament along with Turner stations, went off without a hitch, at least compared with last year’s, during which an anonymous leaker posted the full bracket on Twitter after only half had formally been unveiled.

However, CBS’ producers may have been unable to spare themselves from some inadvertent foreshadowing. In the opening shot of the studio, before a single team was named, banners of various teams could be seen lining the set above the announcers’ desk. The four banners at the center of the tableau belonged to Villanova, Gonzaga, Kansas and UNC — the four No. 1s.

UConn sets sights on the drive for five in NCAA tournament

UConn’s drive for five will begin at home.

Winners of 107 straight games, coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies won’t have to leave the state of Connecticut in the NCAA Tournament until the Final Four as they try for an unprecedented fifth consecutive national championship.

The top seed will open at home on Saturday against Albany and if they advance to the Bridgeport Regional would have a short drive.

“I worry sometimes about being at home. I worry about the distractions that kids have,” Auriemma said. “When you are on the road you can just huddle everybody up and you can eliminate a lot of distractions. Sometimes the officials get funny against the home team in the NCAA Tournament.”

While the Huskies won’t have to leave the state until potentially heading to Dallas for the national semifinals, the other No. 1 seeds aren’t as lucky.

South Carolina is the top seed in Stockton, California. The Gamecocks are headed out of the Eastern time zone for the third time in four seasons. The Gamecocks’ lone trip to the Final Four came when they played a regional in Greensboro in 2015.

“I don’t know what more we can do,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “We won our conference tournament to play closer. Two years ago, we got sent to Greensboro. Last year, we had to take the time zone flight, over two time zones. I thought it was our turn to get flipped back to the Greensboro kind of ideology. I’m not going to say it’s not fair. But they got to figure out a different way.”

Baylor is the No. 1 in the Oklahoma City Regional and Notre Dame is the top choice in Lexington, Kentucky.

NCAA selection committee chair Terry Gawlik defended the choice to send South Carolina out west again.

“It made the most sense for the good of the game and the student-athlete experience to go out to Stockton and have Baylor go to Oklahoma City,” she said.

All four hope to get to Dallas for the Final Four on Friday, March 31. The NCAA switched the national semifinals back to a Friday-Sunday format this season for the first time since 2002. The Huskies would matchup with Baylor while South Carolina and Notre Dame would play if all four teams advance that far. The Lady Bears are hoping to make the short drive from Waco to Dallas.

That scenario may be unlikely. Last year, the Huskies were the only top team to make the Final Four as Washington, Syracuse and Oregon State all pulled off upsets to advance.

UConn, which has won a record 11 national championships, is the prohibitive favourite to win again. Unlike the past few years where it almost seemed a foregone conclusion that UConn would win the title, the Huskies weren’t the favourite coming into the season with big losses to graduation.

Geno Auriemma challenged his young team with a difficult schedule that saw the Huskies play most of the other top teams in the country, including Notre Dame, South Carolina and Baylor. Still, they did show some vulnerability with a single digit win over Maryland — the No. 3 seed in their region. UConn also only beat Tulane by three points in February, giving other teams hope that the Huskies are beatable.

“We might be the No. 1 seed but I don’t know that we are the clear-cut favourite,” Auriemma said.

Maryland coach Brenda Frese wasn’t thrilled at the low seed. The Terrapins were fourth in the final AP poll on Monday.

“We understand it’s tournament time. I’m most surprised that being a team ranked top four in the country, (we) earn a three seed,” Frese said. “Thirty wins, win your conference regular season and conference tournament at this point it doesn’t matter. Put your head down and given the bracket you have, it’s the next opportunity.”

Duke is the No. 2 seed in the region after missing the NCAAs last year for the first time since 1994.

For the second consecutive season the NCAA is having the top four teams in each region host the opening two rounds. No. 2 Stanford couldn’t host because of a conflict in its facility so the Cardinal will head to seventh-seeded Kansas State.

Tennessee isn’t one of those 16 teams, but the Lady Vols will be making their 36th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They’ve been in the field ever year.

The Lady Vols who have shown they can beat nearly anyone in the field but also can lose to many teams too. They open up against Dayton in Louisville. The Cardinals are the four seed in the Oklahoma City Regional.

Elon and Texas Southern are the lone teams playing in their first NCAAs.

The SEC has eight teams in the field while the ACC and Pac-12 each have seven.

The Missouri Valley Conference got a second team in with Northern Iowa making the field as a 10-seed. Drake won the conference’s automatic bid, going unbeaten in conference play.

Gawlik said the last four teams in the field were Northern Iowa, Auburn, California and Purdue. The first four out were Michigan, Virginia, George Washington and South Dakota State.

