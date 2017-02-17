Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, Brad Kent, Chief Sales and Services Officer for Visit Dallas, holds a sign at a news conference at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, to oppose a Texas "bathroom bill." The NFL is expressing sharper warnings about a Texas "bathroom bill" targeting transgender persons than statements prior to the Super Bowl in Houston. (Jay Janner/AP)
Austin, Tex. — The Associated Press

The NBA is warning Texas over a proposed “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people that is similar to a North Carolina law that prompted the league to move the all-star game out of that state.

The NBA on Friday joined the NFL in suggesting that Texas will be overlooked for future big events if lawmakers pass a bill requiring people to use bathrooms that correspond to the gender on their birth certificate.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass says an environment where people are treated “fairly and equally” weighs heavily when the league chooses host locations. Texas has three NBA teams and has hosted three all-star games since 2006.

Charlotte was originally supposed to hold the all-star game on Sunday. But the NBA moved the game to New Orleans after North Carolina adopted its “bathroom bill” last year.

