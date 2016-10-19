Jurors cleared NBA star Derrick Rose and two friends Wednesday in a lawsuit that accused them of gang-raping his ex-girlfriend when she was incapacitated from drugs or alcohol.

The jury reached the verdict in federal court in Los Angeles after hearing dramatically different accounts of the August, 2013 sexual encounter.

Rose, a point guard for the New York Knicks, said in a statement after the verdict was read that it was important to prove he did not do what he was accused of, even though he had to share private details of his personal life.

“I am thankful that the jury understood and agreed with me,” his statement said. “This experience and my sensitivity to it was deep. I am ready to put this behind me and focus on my family and career.”

Neither side denied the three men had sex with the woman, but the issue was whether she consented or was too intoxicated to do so.

Defence lawyers tarred the woman as a liar who tried to sway jurors through her tears to get at Rose’s fortune. They claimed she was angry he had dumped her and she set him up and brought the lawsuit in hopes of a big payoff.

The woman’s lawyer called the men “sexual deviants” and says they conspired to gang rape her after she was drunk and incapable of consenting to sex.

Rose was in court, looking down as the verdict was read.

As soon as the first question was answered by the jury, his lawyer got up and shook the hand of each of the three defendants.

“All three men were innocent from Day 1,” Rose’s lawyer, Mark Baute, said. “We’re very happy that the system worked.”

The woman’s attorney, Waukeen McCoy, said he will explore appeal options.

