Serge Ibaka was acquired by the Raptors in Tuesday’s trade that sent Terrence Ross to Orlando. (Lynne Sladky/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Serge Ibaka is excited to play for a contender.

The new Toronto Raptor, who was acquired in Tuesday’s trade that sent Terrence Ross to Orlando, says he’s looking forward to “playing for something again.”

Ibaka met with the media Wednesday prior to the Raptors’ tipoff against the Charlotte Hornets but won’t play in the game.

The power forward spent seven seasons in Oklahoma City before being acquired by the Magic last summer.

Ibaka’s arrival injects some renewed hope into the Raptors, who’ve been mired in their worst slump in two years.

Toronto has lost 11 of its last 15 games and plummeted to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

