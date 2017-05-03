Changes to the Toronto Raptors’ starting lineup are believed to be coming for Game 2.

Coach Dwane Casey, however, isn’t revealing his hand yet.

Casey denied a report that Norman Powell and Jakob Poeltl would start over DeMarre Carroll and Jonas Valanciunas on Wednesday night in Cleveland.

“I’ve seen where some people predicted and predicted wrong, so to speak. . . I’m not trying to be secretive, but we don’t want to give them a headstart of how to prepare, and who we’re going to play,” Casey said at the Raptors’ morning shootaround at Quicken Loans Arena.

“Predictions are wrong that are out there.”

Cleveland captured Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals 116-105 on Monday.

Down 2-1 in their opening-round series against Milwaukee, Casey started Powell over Valanciunas for the remainder of the series, and the move paid off. The Raptors went on to win it 4-2.

Lowry was also tight-lipped when asked about roster moves.

“We’ll see,” he said. “I think we’ll probably do something different, but at the end of the day, I’m just a player, and I go play.”

Cleveland star LeBron James was asked at the Cavs’ shootaround about Toronto potentially going smaller.

“Mentally I’m prepared for every situation they could put themselves in,” James said. “Me personally. I’m prepared for them being big, going small, having three point guards on the court, having four wings and one point guard, having two bigs, me personally I’m ready for whatever that they’re capable of or can do for their team.”

The series shifts to Toronto for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday.

