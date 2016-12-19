Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan has earned Eastern Conference player of the week honours for the second time this season.

DeRozan led the NBA last week averaging 31.5 points on 60.5 per cent shooting in four games. He also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists last week.

DeRozan led the Raptors in all four games, scoring at least 30 points and shooting 50 per cent or better from the field as the team posted a 3-1 record.

DeRozan opened the week with a game-high 30 points in Toronto’s 122-100 win versus Milwaukee. He shot a perfect 15-for-15 from the free-throw line.

He recorded 31 points during the Raptors’ 123-114 win at Philadelphia, despite playing only the first three quarters. He followed that up with 34 points in a 125-121 loss to Atlanta.

DeRozan finished the week posting a game-high 31 points at Orlando on Sunday, helping the Raptors tie the franchise record with a fifth consecutive road victory.

DeRozan leads the Eastern Conference in scoring (28.4 points) and field goals made (274).

