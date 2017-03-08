Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll reacts during his team's loss to the Washington Wizards in NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Toronto Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll reacts during his team's loss to the Washington Wizards in NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll out with sprained ankle Add to ...

NEW ORLEANS — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey says starting forward DeMarre Carroll is out for Wednesday night’s game in New Orleans because of his sprained left ankle.

Carroll was injured in the third quarter of Toronto’s previous game, a loss at Milwaukee on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-8 Carroll is averaging 9.2 points and 4.1 rebounds this season, for former Missouri standout’s eighth in the NBA.

Carroll’s absence thins out the Raptors’ front court depth on a night when they’ll have to contend with the Pelicans All-Star front-court tandem of centre DeMarcus Cousins and forward Anthony Davis.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Last-minute trade brings ‘toughness’ to Raptors: Masai Ujiri (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular