Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey says starting forward DeMarre Carroll is out for Wednesday night’s game in New Orleans because of his sprained left ankle.

Carroll was injured in the third quarter of Toronto’s previous game, a loss at Milwaukee on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-8 Carroll is averaging 9.2 points and 4.1 rebounds this season, for former Missouri standout’s eighth in the NBA.

Carroll’s absence thins out the Raptors’ front court depth on a night when they’ll have to contend with the Pelicans All-Star front-court tandem of centre DeMarcus Cousins and forward Anthony Davis.

