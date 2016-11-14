Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was named Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday while Houston Rockets guard James Harden took the Western Conference honour.

DeRozan led all NBA players with a scoring average of 34.7 points per game, helping the Raptors win three straight games last week.

DeRozan, who also earned the honour last December, joins Kyle Lowry, Chris Bosh and Vince Carter as the only players in team history to win the award more than once.

Harden helped the Rockets to a 2-1 record last week with averages of 27.0 points, 14.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds a game.

