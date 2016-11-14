Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan shoots past New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee on Saturday, November 12, 2016. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan shoots past New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee on Saturday, November 12, 2016. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan named Eastern Conference player of the week Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was named Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday while Houston Rockets guard James Harden took the Western Conference honour.

DeRozan led all NBA players with a scoring average of 34.7 points per game, helping the Raptors win three straight games last week.

DeRozan, who also earned the honour last December, joins Kyle Lowry, Chris Bosh and Vince Carter as the only players in team history to win the award more than once.

Harden helped the Rockets to a 2-1 record last week with averages of 27.0 points, 14.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds a game.

Report Typo/Error
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular