There are few days that feel longer to an NBA team than the off-day between two playoff games on the road, especially when that team is coming off a loss.

It was a cold and rainy day in Cleveland on Tuesday, after Monday night’s Game 1 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Toronto Raptors coaching staff met at all hours. Players gripped iPads and scrutinized game film. Some found solace in solo trips to the gym, while others welcomed the distraction of tuning in to other NBA playoff series.

Head coach Dwane Casey and his assistants met for several hours after Monday’s 116-105 loss, then again very early in the Tuesday morning. Before their film session with players, the coaches planned the day’s practice and repeatedly watched game tape, deliberated adjustments and discussed the order in which they would present video clips to the players. They needed to strike just the right tone.

“As the offensive guy, I want to show a stronger ratio of good to bad in the clips,” Raptors assistant coach Nick Nurse said. “The players watch film in the morning, then practise, and we load up each individual’s iPad with the film that player needs. Yeah, the off-day in the playoffs can be a very long day – intense, too – but it’s an important one.”

With more days between games, some playoff teams choose to get away from the opponent’s city.

Take, for instance, the Milwaukee Bucks returning home to Wisconsin between Games 1 and 2 in Toronto during the Raptors’ last series; or even the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks, who escaped from Edmonton to Kelowna, B.C., this week between games against the Oilers in playoff-crazed Edmonton.

The Raptors mixed up their media routine on Tuesday. Typically, they practise, then allow reporters into the gym afterward. Players wrap up individual shooting work and talk to the press while changing their shoes and heading to the bus. On Tuesday, the team gave reporters a hard 15 minutes in the gym before practice, then shooed them out so they could get to work.

They practised inside the Cavaliers’ Quicken Loans Arena. They were surrounded by empty seats and banners picturing different fierce-faced Cavaliers players with the team’s slogan, “Defend the land.”

“Personally, I don’t want any time away from basketball today,” said Norman Powell, lacing up his shoes for practice. “I actually always look forward to the next day after a playoff game, and going through film with coaches and seeing the things that they think I can get better at. I’ll rest my body after practice, but I’m going to keep watching film on coverages. It’s the playoffs. I feel I have to dedicate every moment to getting better and figuring out how to get a win.”

Powell said Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan typically text teammates about a meal or a team gathering on the off-day. Then the second-year guard planned to return to Quicken Loans Arena later for individual work.

“That’s what I did during the off day in Milwaukee and it worked for me – going back to the stadium to work on my ball handling and shooting with [assistant coach] Jama [Mahlalela]. “It’s on every individual guy to figure out what he needs to get better today.”

Nurse said players often take along an assistant coach for some extra gym time between playoff games. He can recall times between playoff games last year when he would spend late nights with Kyle Lowry as the all-star point guard worked on shooting.

“Sometimes they want basic fundamental work on their shooting or just to get some rhythm shooting. Sometimes there’s not even a lot of shooting going on – sometimes it’s more the talking they need,” Nurse said. “You have to make the time pass somehow, and it does no one any good to sit around feeling nervous the whole time.”

Lowry said he planned to share his time Tuesday between film study and being a basketball fan.

“I’ll watch [NBA playoff] games tonight. I love basketball. My life revolves around basketball,” Lowry said. “You’ve got your iPad. You’ve got your film on. You watch more film and see what you can do. You watch games tonight and enjoy it and go back to work tomorrow.”

