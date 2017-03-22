Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (center) strikes Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez (left) during a scuffle in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto, on March 21, 2017. (Frank Gunn/AP)
Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (center) strikes Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez (left) during a scuffle in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto, on March 21, 2017. (Frank Gunn/AP)

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka has been suspended one game without pay for throwing punches in Tuesday’s altercation with Chicago centre Robin Lopez.

Lopez was also suspended a game, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Raptors assistant coach Jamaal Magloire has been fined US$15,000 for pushing Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic and “acting as other than a peacemaker as part of the same altercation.”

Ibaka and Lopez were ejected from the game for the fracas, which occurred with 3:58 left in the third quarter of the Raptors’ 122-120 overtime win over the Bulls.

The two were bumping under the basket before Lopez swatted the ball out of Ibaka’s hands. Words were exchanged before Lopez threw the first punch. Ibaka punched back before officials and players from both teams pulled the two apart.

Ibaka will miss Toronto’s game against the Heat on Thursday in Miami. Lopez was to serve his suspension Wednesday when the Bulls hosted the Detroit Pistons.

