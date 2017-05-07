The Raptors’ bid to stave off playoff elimination has got a lot tougher.

Toronto coach Dwane Casey said prior to Game 4 Sunday that star point guard Kyle Lowry was expected to miss a second straight game with a sprained ankle.

Said Casey: “Right now, I don’t think he’ll be able to play.”

Lowry missed Friday’s 115-94 loss due to the ankle problem. Cory Joseph replaced Lowry in the starting lineup but had just four points.

When asked what the Raptors miss most without Lowry, he said “His three-point shooting, his grit, just his overall toughness and leadership.

“I thought Cory did an excellent job the other day. But you can’t make up for his three-point shooting, his ability to score, especially when points are tough to come by. That’s what you miss. And just overall who he is: his macho, his bravado, a little bit of everything else.”

The 31-year-old Lowry was Toronto’s best player in Games 1 and 2 and is also the team’s best three-point shooter.

Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference semifinal three games to none.

If a fifth game is necessary, it will be played Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

Report Typo/Error