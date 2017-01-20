Kemba Walker and his Charlotte Hornets teammates were getting a little tired of hearing about how they couldn’t beat the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

They took care of that on Friday night.

Walker scored 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting, and the Hornets routed the Toronto Raptors 113-78. The Hornets entered the game a combined 0-7 against Cleveland, Toronto and Boston, the top teams in the East.

Walker called it an “important” win.

“We have been hearing about how we haven’t been playing well against the top teams, which is obviously true, so we wanted to come out with great intensity right from opening jump,” Walker said. “We did that.”

Walker, who came in averaging 23 points and looking to earn his first All-Star selection, scored 16 points in the pivotal third quarter, including a four-point play to close the quarter as the Hornets outscored the Raptors 33-15 to build a 25-point lead.

Walker didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter after the Hornets stretched their lead to more than 30. The 6-foot-1 point guard also finished with eight assists.

“He came out and set the tone for them offensively with his speed and quickness, attacking the rim,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “We have to have some resistance. We were trying to trap him and we can’t allow him to go around our trap.”

Hornets coach Steve Clifford called it his team’s best game from start to finish.

Kyle Lowry had 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 23 points for the Raptors, who have lost two straight.

The Hornets held the Raptors to 33 per cent shooting and limited them to a season-low 78 points.

Charlotte (22-21) came out strong with Walker effectively running the pick-and-roll with Cody Zeller. Walker scored 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the first half and had four rebounds and three assists.

The Hornets have won eight of their last nine at home, with the only loss coming against the Cavaliers.

Report Typo/Error