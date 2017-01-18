Joel Embiid scored 26 points, Ersan Ilyasova added 18 and the resurgent Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 94-89 on Wednesday night for their seventh win in nine games.

Embiid, who was questionable because of the flu, surpassed 20 points in fewer than 30 minutes in his 10th straight game.

With Embiid leading the way, the Sixers are no longer the NBA’s laughingstock. They’re only 14-26 but have rejuvenated a city that has patiently waited for a winner through three miserable seasons.

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 for the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors, and Kyle Lowry had 24 points.

Forward Jared Sullinger returned after missing 41 games following left foot surgery. He had eight points and three rebounds in 13 minutes 50 seconds of playing time.

After DeRozan gave Toronto an 86-85 lead, Embiid made a tying free throw. Embiid then grabbed a rebound after DeRozan missed a jumper and T.J. McConnell’s layup put Philadelphia ahead 88-86 with 1:09 left. Cory Joseph missed a 3-pointer on Toronto’s ensuing possession and McConnell sank a pair of free throws.

Embiid then blocked Lowry’s shot and sent fans into a frenzy when he cupped both ears and motioned for more cheers. Fans chanted “MVP” and “Let’s Go Process” while he made two free throws.

Coming off a 36-point performance in a win at Brooklyn a night earlier, DeRozan missed his first six shots but finished strong with 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Embiid put all his skills on display on consecutive possessions early in the fourth quarter. He threw down a thunderous slam off a pass from Sergio Rodriguez and then nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the circle, earning a rousing ovation. Embiid opened his arms wide and raised them high in the air as fans went wild.

Dario Saric got the crowd on its feet screaming minutes later with consecutive blocked shots and then nailed a 3-pointer, pumping his fist twice as he went back on defence.

Report Typo/Error