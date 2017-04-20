If you didn’t fear the deer before, you probably do after Thursday’s smack-down in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks dominated and perplexed the Toronto Raptors in an ugly 104-77 Game 3 beat-down, handing them one of their worst defeats in franchise postseason history. The surreal evening gave the No. 6-seeded Bucks a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Kyle Lowry had 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting, while DeMar DeRozan had eight points – all free throws – as he was held without a field goal on 0-of-8 shooting.

Fans at Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center were dressed in black t-shirts with deer faces on them. It created a herd of beady eyes and snouts, and that herd set the tone loudly right off the top, chanting Fear the deer, fear the deer.

“Every experienced team I’ve been around, on the road is where it shows up,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey had said Thursday morning. “You don’t get rattled, you keep your composure, and you play to your identity. You don’t come out and try to do something you don’t normally do.”

The more playoff-seasoned Raptors did not show any of that versus the young Bucks Thursday night in Milwaukee.

Bucks fans were about to feast on the worst playoff games the Raptors have ever played, and their hollers, taunts and all-out jubilation grew louder with each Milwaukee bucket and Toronto blunder.

There were battles at the rim between Jonas Valanciunas, Thon Maker and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Those two young Bucks were bullying their way into the paint and delivering athletic-looking buckets. There was physical dominance from big Greg Monroe, big jumpers from Khris Middleton, and so many missed Toronto shots. It took three minutes for the Raps to even score a field goal. They would make just four of the 18 shots they would take in the first quarter.

The lasting Raps image of the quarter was Lowry motioning anxiously for timeouts.

The Bucks were unapologetically physical, setting hard screens, trapping hard, making Lowry feel every single drive he tried to make to the hoop. The home team dominated the boards, nailed three-pointers, protected the rim, and snuffed out most of what Toronto tried to do offensively.

“Being at home is nice,” said Bucks Coach Jason Kidd before the game. “But we have to protect home and execute the game plan and stay in character.”

If by ‘in character,’ Kidd meant playing the role of the dominant, cocky, athletic, basketball club who believes it is the better team in this series, then mission accomplished.

The energy ballooned, and everything Milwaukee’s game operations crew did was making its fans louder and happier.

The video board showed Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the crowd, rocking a black deer T-shirt. An adorable team of seniors called the Grand Dancers took the court for a comical performance – another total hit. The Bucks mascot, Banjo, was hurled by a slingshot into a herd of inflatable raptors set up like bowling pins. Fans lapped it up.

For those who are Milwaukee sports fans – or just otherwise dislike big-city Toronto for any reason at all – it was an entertaining in-your-face evening of sports. If you’re a Raptors fan, it was terrifying.

A week ago ‘Fear the Deer’ may have seemed like a cute Milwaukee playoff slogan on a couple of warmup shirts. Now it’s a swelling movement in Milwaukee. Fear the Deer is an ominous threat from a No. 6-seeded basketball fiercely determined to end the season for the No. 3-seeded Raptors.

Toronto scored just 12 points in the first quarter, and by halftime, things had unravelled even further for Toronto, and they trailed 57-30. It was the second-lowest scoring first half of basketball the Raps had ever played in the playoffs, behind a 2002 Game 1 loss to the Detroit Pistons on April 21, 2002, in which they scored 29 points and just 63 all game, also a franchise playoff worst.

It was more of the same dominance in the second half, and Toronto’s bench players came in to finish out the surreal evening.

The series resumes with Game 4 in Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, and then Game 5 goes Monday in Toronto.

