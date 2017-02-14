The Toronto Raptors have finally got the defensive big man they’ve been coveting.

A source tells The Canadian Press that the Raptors have acquired Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic for Terrence Ross and a first-round pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

The move comes with the Raptors mired in a slump and plummeting down the Eastern Conference standings. The Raptors, who were in Chicago on Tuesday to play the Bulls, have lost 10 of their last 14 games and dropped from second to fifth in the East.

A 102-101 loss to Detroit on Sunday prompted all-star guard Kyle Lowry to say “something has to change.”

Ibaka, selected 24th overall by Seattle in the 2008 draft, is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds a game this season. Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but representing Spain in international basketball, Ibaka is the third youngest of 18 kids.

The athletic Ibaka should be a big boost to Toronto’s front court after the Raptors lost Bismack Biyombo to Orlando in free agency last summer. The Raptors tried to fill that void with rookies Jacob Poeltl and Pascal Siakam, who are both long-term projects.

Ibaka will be a free agent this summer, while Ross is in the first year of a three-year, US$31 million contract.

The deal comes ahead of the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline. It is the Raptors’ first trade in nearly 20 months.

Ross, who was drafted eighth overall in 2012, averaged 10.4 points per game this season. He had inconsistent stretches during his time in Toronto and struggled in the playoffs.

“Toronto thank you for all the memories, thanks to the amazing fans. Couldn’t of been drafted to a better city. Thanks to to my team. All luv,” Ross said on Twitter.

Lowry posted a photo of the two players on Instagram shortly after the trade news broke.

“Watched you grow from a young ROOK, to a young vet!! Keep growing T! Love you man!! #toughbusiness,” Lowry said.

