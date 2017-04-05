Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey says all-star point guard Kyle Lowry will make his long-awaited return tonight on the road against the Detroit Pistons.

Lowry has been out since February’s all-star break after undergoing surgery on his right wrist.

The Raptors have gone 14-7 without Lowry over that span, but need to get their star back in playing shape before the playoffs begin.

Lowry has yet to share the floor with Toronto’s trade-deadline acquisitions, Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker.

Report Typo/Error