With eight seconds left in Tuesday’s game, the snarling, clutch-shooting Kyle Lowry that Canada had come to adore had his biggest moment of this NBA postseason – hitting a 20-footer to put an anxious game away.

After a shaky loss in Game 1, the Toronto Raptors bounced back with a 106-100 Game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, surviving a late-game onslaught by Greek superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Behind 23 points by DeMar DeRozan and a bounce-back 22-point night from Lowry, the Raptors evened the series 1-1 as it heads to Milwaukee.

Lowry, who hit just two of his 11 field-goal attempts in Game 1, was 6-of-12 on this occasion – including a clutch shot in the dying seconds to put away a young Bucks team that was rolling, mainly on the strength of late-game acrobatics by Antetokounmpo.

The Toronto faithful, all clad in red playoff T-shirts that read “Northside” seemed at little tense at first, wondering what their team would show after Saturday’s Game 1 letdown.

Serge Ibaka, who had been questionable the past few days nursing an ankle he sprained on Saturday, was in the starting lineup.

DeRozan got off to the fast start, hitting four of his first five field-goal attempts for a 12-point quarter. Antetokounmpo, the Greek Freak, who troubled the Raps endlessly on Saturday by racing out in transition, was held to two points in the first quarter on 1-of-6 shooting. Malcolm Brogdon went without a point in the quarter with just two field-goal attempts. Toronto led 28-25 to end the quarter.

A big Raptors sequence to start the second jolted Toronto in a convincing direction. First Cory Joseph and Patrick Patterson both hit threes, they got a big stop, which lead to an easy bucket for P.J. Tucker, prompting the Bucks to cry for a timeout. It was perhaps the most commanding Toronto moment of the series to that point, as they built a nine-point lead.

The Raptors called on two youngsters for some meaningful minutes this time. Rookie big man Jakob Poeltl came in to chew up some time early after Jonas Valanciunas picked up a second foul. Delon Wright entered mid-way through the second to be a pest on Brogdon, chasing him around the floor and contributing to Toronto’s solid passing.

That’s when Lowry began to step up his offence, driving through the lane multiple times, sinking layups or drawing contact and getting to the line, tallying a 12-point quarter to boost his tally to 17 points.

Antetokounmpo was plucking rebounds like crazy, but he was missing shots at an unusual rate early on, from jumpers, to layups, and tips. He was 4-for-14 from the field by half time but had ten boards and four assists. His low production kept the Raptors in the driver’s seat, not to mention they had finally come alive from beyond the arc. Toronto took a 55-52 lead into halftime.

The Raps built that lead up to 13 points, but it never felt comfortable. The young Bucks chipped away at it by executing some of the same things that made them so terrifying in Game 1 – driving dunks from the Greek Freak, jumpers by Khris Middleton, sweet three-point shooting from Tony Snell. Worse, they worse forcing Toronto to turn the ball over. The Raps’ lead evaporated to just one point going into the fourth.

Ibaka, who hadn’t shot particularly well early in the night, pumped up his offence in the final quarter, and ended the night with 16 points, seven boards and six assists. Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 10 boards.

The Bucks kept hacking at Toronto leads. They did so by scoring in ways that took the air out of the crowd, like a stunning Antetokounmpo to Thon Maker alley-oop dunk or a variety of ridiculously athletic maneuvers by the Greek star that had him soaring over or through Raptor defenders to put the ball in the hoop. It was a one-point game in the final minutes.

Game 3 is Thursday in Milwaukee.

