The Toronto Raptors will play the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Dwight Howard had 19 points and 12 rebounds as the resurgent Hawks won their fourth straight game, routing the listless Charlotte Hornets 103-76 on Tuesday night to wrap up the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

That meant the Bucks were locked into the sixth seed, facing the No. 3 Raptors.

Toronto won the season series with Milwaukee 3-1.

The Raptors one loss to the Bucks was a 101-94 defeat on March 4, when Toronto point guard Kyle Lowry was inactive and recovering from wrist surgery.

Atlanta will take on the No. 4 Washington Wizards.

