Kyle Lowry handles the ball against the Suns on Thursday. (Jennifer Stewart/USA Today Sports)
Jose M. Romero

PHOENIX — The Associated Press

Eric Bledsoe scored 22 points and Devin Booker had nine of his 19 in the fourth quarter, helping the Phoenix Suns beat the Toronto Raptors 99-91 on Thursday night.

The Raptors, in second place in the Eastern Conference, lost consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 20 and 21. Both teams played the second of back-to-back games, with the first being on the road.

The Raptors trailed for most of the second half and cut a 14-point deficit to 90-85 on a layup by DeMar DeRozan with 3:25 to play in the fourth quarter. But the Suns hung on, winning for just the second time in eight games. They have won back-to-back home games for the second time this season.

DeRozan and Kyle Lowry scored 24 points apiece for the Raptors.

Booker made a layup and a free throw, then a 3-pointer on the next possession to give the Suns a 96-85 lead with 1:51 to play. The Raptors were too far behind to catch up.

The Suns went ahead 58-50 on Tyson Chandler’s dunk off a lob from Booker with 4:55 left in the third quarter. They took a 12-point lead less than a minute later on T.J. Warren’s jumper, making the score 62-50.

With the Raptors struggling at both ends, Phoenix went up 72-58 on Booker’s layup with 46 seconds left in the quarter. Warren’s 10-foot floater at the third-quarter buzzer had the Suns in front 76-62.

The Suns led 12-4 and the Raptors started the game shooting 1 for 10. But Toronto went on a 14-4 run over the last 5:04 of the first quarter and led 18-16 when it ended, despite making just 6 of 18 shots.

Phoenix led by as many as five in the second quarter but only 42-40 at halftime.

