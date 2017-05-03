Kyle Lowry sprained his ankle, and DeMar DeRozan went 2-for-11 from the field as the Toronto Raptors were crushed 125-103 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and head home north of the border in a 0-2 series hole.

LeBron James troubled the Raptors again – this time for 39 points – and Kyrie Irving added 22. Jonas Valanciunas led Toronto with 23 points, while Lowry had 20, but his fellow all-star backcourt mate DeRozan was held to just five.

Since their Game 1 loss, there had been constant buzz about what adjustments the Raptors would make – if any – to the team’s starting lineup.

“I’m prepared for them going big, going small, having three point guards on the court, or four wings and one point guard, or two bigs, whatever,” said an unfazed LeBron James at the morning shoot-around. “Personally I’m ready for whatever they’re capable of doing with their team.”

Just as they had midway through the Milwaukee series, the Raptors turned to Norman Powell. This time, they also tapped Patrick Patterson to join usual starters DeRozan, Lowry and Serge Ibaka. Valanciunas and DeMarre Carroll would come off the bench.

Ibaka moved onto Tristan Thompson, while Patterson guarded Kevin Love. The 6-foot-4, second-year guard Powell started off defending the superstar James, a 6-foot-8 veteran of 12 successive postseasons.

There were good signs for Toronto early in the first quarter. Lowry hit his first three shots. Powell added quickness and more ball handling, and drove through the paint to score. Patterson, who was 1-for-5 from the field in Game 1, drained his first shot attempt – a stunning three-pointer.

But as they had in Game 2, the Cavs high-octane offence was humming. They were zipping the ball quickly, and shooting hot – especially Kevin Love and J.R. Smith. Cleveland was also badly outrebounding Toronto’s small lineup and producing frequent turnovers. The Raps couldn’t score at the Cavs’ lightning-fast pace.

Midway through the quarter, Valanciunas was the first off the bench – in for Ibaka – who had gone a costly 0-for-4 from the field early on. The Lithuanian big man scored ten fast points – a few jumpers, a dunk and a low-post bucket where he toppled Channing Frye to the ground.

Despite James not making his first field goal until nine minutes into the game, Cleveland shot a blazing-hot 70 per cent in the first quarter, to Toronto’s 42 per cent. The home team led 34-22 going into the second.

“They may be the North,” bellowed the peppy host on the microphone inside Quicken Loans Arena, “But we defend ‘The Land.’”

Valanciunas continued his hot night when he returned in the second, bullying his way through the paint to score repeatedly. But the Cavs were able to hold DeRozan without a field goal – Toronto’s all-star guard managed just a single free throw and went 0-for-7 from the field in the first half as the Raptors trailed 62-48 going into the locker room.

Just inside the quarter Lowry left the game and went to the locker room briefly after Powell fell on his leg under the hoop.

James was piling in the points – everything from three-point jumpers to emphatic dunks. With a crisp bucket from beyond the arc in the third, the crowd rose in ovation as it was announced on the video board that James had moved past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the No. 2 scorer in NBA playoff history. James is now second only to Michael Jordan.

Irving stole a ball off Powell, and then dribbled past the young Raptor for what could have been a layup. Instead the Cavs point guard behind him to James, who exploded up for a viscous dunk.

Toronto laboured away – enjoying a few highlights – Ibaka finally making shots and Lowry dribbling in for layups. The Cavs took a hefty 99-73 lead into the fourth, and Cavs fans were already salivating over the 10 free chicken nuggets they win every time their team eclipses 100 points.

Lowry left the game for good before the final quarter – and news came of the sprain to the left ankle. DeRozan left shortly after that. James left to yet another ovation and chants of “M-V-P”.

The series picks up in Toronto, with Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.

