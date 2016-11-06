An off night for DeMar DeRozan and the absence of Jonas Valanciunas spelled trouble for the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

DeRozan saw his streak of consecutive 30-plus point games end at five, scoring 23 points in the Raptors’ ugly 96-91 loss to Sacramento Kings.

Former Raptor Rudy Gay led the Kings (3-5) with 23 points, while DeMarcus Cousins added 22.

Kyle Lowry added 15 points and 10 assists, while rookie Pascal Siakam added 10 points for the Raptors (4-2).

Despite a woeful offensive performance, the Raptors led for most of what was a sleepy affair. The Kings roared back to take the lead late in the third quarter, and then took a 68-66 advantage into the fourth.

Gay, who was shipped to Sacramento in December of 2013 for Greivis Vasquez, John Salmons, Patrick Patterson and Chuck Hayes, drilled back to back three-pointers to put the Kings up by four points with just under five minutes to play. The Raptors responded and when DeRozan scored on a turnaround jumper, it put Toronto back up by one.

DeRozan missed on a pair of free throws with 2:14 to play, angrily bouncing the ball after his first miss. Gay connected on two free throws and it was a four-point Kings lead with a minute to play.

The Raptors couldn’t buy a basket over the final minute as fans beat a hasty exit from the Air Canada Centre. A Lowry three-pointer with 12 seconds left made the score more respectable, but it was too little too late for Toronto.

The Raptors shot just 36 per cent on the night, and just 24 per cent from three-point range.

The Raptors sorely missed Valanciunas, especially his presence on the boards. The Lithuanian centre, who’s listed as day to day, suffered a contusion on his knee earlier in the week, and then experienced some swelling pre-game. DeMarre Carroll and Patterson, with eight boards apiece, were Toronto’s top rebounders.

Jakob Poeltl earned his first start in place of Valanciunas, and fellow rookie Siakam had a decent night.

Raptors coach Dwane Casey said Siakam can always outrun his defender.

“That’s his gift. He’s as fast as anybody we have,” Casey said.

Siakam showed his speed a few times Sunday, including one sprint up the court that he finished with a huge alley-oop from Lowry, reaching way behind his head to catch the ball.

The Raptors sauntered out to a 10-point lead on a three-pointer by Terrence Ross in a pedestrian first quarter. They led 23-20 going into the second.

An alley-oop by Siakam put Toronto up by 11 in the second, but the Kings fought back to cut the lead to just three points. A three by Cory Joseph at the buzzer sent the Raptors into the dressing room at halftime up 50-44.

The Kings ended the third quarter with a 9-2 run.

The Raptors are in Oklahoma City on Wednesday then Charlotte on Friday before returning home to host the New York Knicks on Saturday.

