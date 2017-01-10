Almost 500 drivers of bikes, quads, cars and trucks compete in this 12 day motorized odyssey through three South American countries. Through desert and mountains, 3000 metres high, drivers race thorugh Paraguay, Bolivia and Argentina until the winner crosses the finish line Jan. 14.
South African Giniel De Villiers drives with Dirk Von Zitzewitz of Germany in the Hilux Toyota car during stage seven between La Paz and Uyuni, Bolivia.
(Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Spectators cheer as Jose Julian Kozac of Argentina rides a 450 KTM bike during stage five between Tupiza and Oruro, Bolivia.
(Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Gustavo Gallego, of Argentina, rides his Yamaha quad during the 7th stage between Oruro and Uyuni, Bolivia.
(Martin Mejia/Associated Press)
France's Adrien Van Beveren falls down with his Yamaha during the Stage 7 between La Paz and Uyuni, Bolivia.
(Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)
Pablo Rodriguez of Argentina races his KTM.
(Ricardo Moraes/Reuters)
Germany's driver Stephan Schott with co-driver Paulo Fiuza steers his Mini during Stage 4 between San Salvador de Jujuy and Tupiza, Bolivia.
(Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)
Peugeot's French driver Sebastien Loeb and co-driver Daniel Elena of Monaco compete during Stage 4 between San Salvador de Jujuy and Tupiza, Bolivia.
(Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images)
Sergey Karyakin of Russia rides a Raptor 700 Yamaha quad bike during stage five between Tupiza and Oruro, Bolivia.
(Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Locals cross the river as Facundo Ardusso of Argentina drives his Renault during eighth stage from Uyuni, Bolivia to Salta, Argentina
(Ricardo Moraes/Reuters)
Spaniard Carlos Sainz drives his Peugeot followed by Kuwaiti Ibraheem Aurubaian on his KTM during third stage from San Miguel de Tucuman to San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina
(Ricardo Moraes/Reuters)